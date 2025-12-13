Kuminga noise opens door for Warriors to target NBA's most underrated impact player

The Chicago Bulls are reportedly interested in acquiring Jonathan Kuminga from the Golden State Warriors. In the event that the rumor proves true, the Warriors must ask for criminally underrated guard and potential cornerstone Ayo Dosunmu.

The backcourt is admittedly crowded already, but Dosunmu would give Golden State an opportunity to make instant and meaningful improvements on both ends of the floor.

Dosunmu, 25, is a pending free agent who has somehow flown under the radar through five NBA seasons. He's owed just $7,518,518 in 2025-26 and has played well above his contract—so much so that he could easily triple his salary in free agency.

Rather than waiting until the summer to add a player of Dosunmu's caliber, it would behoove the Warriors to go all-in before he's priced out of their range.

A Kuminga for Dosunmu trade could prove logistically challenging, as the salaries simply don't align. Other contracts could be included to make the deal work, however, and Chicago's struggle to get back to .500 could create a sense of urgency to move Dosunmu out of the fear that he'll sign with a contender next summer.

In the event that the Warriors successfully acquire Dosunmu, they'd be adding a high-level shot-maker, off-ball chaser, and talented finisher who can check every box they need.

Ayo Dosunmu is everything the Warriors want their current guards to be

Dosunmu is currently averaging 15.2 points, 3.2 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.9 three-point field goals made on .519/.475/.857 shooting. While his efficiency should come back down to earth at some point, his production is by no means surprising to see.

Over the past three seasons, Dosunmu has accumulated averages of 15.5 points, 4.4 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 1.9 three-point field goals made per 36 minutes on .501/.388/.813 shooting.

Dosunmu's success is a product of a well-rounded offensive skill set. He's shooting 48.7 percent on 8.2 drives per game, which would certainly help a Warriors side that currently ranks No. 25 in drives and No. 29 in points via drives per contest.

In addition to driving with volume, Dosunmu ranks in the 92nd percentile in rim shot creation and the 76th percentile in finishing talent, per Basketball Index.

When he's not slashing, Dosunmu remains a productive and efficient option on offense. He's shooting 46.8 percent on catch-and-shoot threes, which has some level of a historical precedent considering he buried 40.6 percent of his attempts in 2023-24.

For a Warriors team that desperately needs supporting guards who can score at multiple levels on a nightly basis, Dosunmu would be a breath of fresh air.

Ayo Dosunmu offers consistent value on both ends of the floor

On the other end of the floor, Dosunmu checks the boxes that every coach dreams of. He currently ranks in the 93rd percentile in ball screen navigation, the 83rd percentile in off-ball chaser defense, and is a more than respectable perimeter isolation defender in the 53rd percentile.

By comparison, current Warriors scoring guard Brandin Podziemski ranks in the 94th percentile in ball screen navigation, but the 53rd percentile in off-ball chaser defense and the 17th percentile in perimeter isolation defense.

Dosunmu is also a positionally versatile defender who fluidly switches assignments. He's spent 26.80 percent of his time on the court guarding point guards, 31.63 percent against shooting guards, and 25.46 percent matched up with small forwards.

With Dosunmu, Moses Moody, and Will Richard, the Warriors would have three versatile guards capable of providing positive value in multiple phases of the game.

The hurdle, of course, is deciding how to balance a rotation that would have five arguably undersized guards in Stephen Curry, Dosunmu, Moody, Podziemski, and Richard. If the Warriors are willing to make difficult decisions, however, Dosunmu would represent an opportunity to make an instant and potentially long-term upgrade in the backcourt.

A starting-caliber wing stuck on a team that's never truly rewarded his development, Dosunmu is the dream return in a trade that would send Kuminga to the Bulls.