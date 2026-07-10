Lakers are about to give Hawks a Jonathan Kuminga gift the Warriors never got

According to Khobi Price of the New York Post, the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in a potential sign-and-trade with the Atlanta Hawks for Jonathan Kuminga. In the deal, Price noted that the Lakers would likely include a 2032 first-round pick swap. Getting a draft pick back in a deal for Kuminga is a luxury the Golden State Warriors never ended up enjoying.

Here is the full report from Price about the potential package: “A source told the Post the Hawks are willing to execute a sign-and-trade with the Lakers around the framework of Kuminga going to L.A. and the Hawks receiving Jarred Vanderbilt and the Lakers’ 2032 first-round pick swap – the lone option the Lakers have of trading a first-round pick this summer.”

When Kuminga was on the Warriors, he was involved in a ton of trade rumors. Yet when they ultimately traded him, they didn’t get a single pick back.

Hawks may get a first-round swap back for Jonathan Kuminga

Golden State eventually traded Kuminga and Buddy Hield to the Hawks at the deadline this past year, receiving Kristaps Porzingis in return. They’ve since re-signed Porzingis, but his health issues continue to get in the way of him getting on the court.

Kuminga just wasn’t a great fit in Golden State. His desire to be a star often outweighed his ability to fit in alongside the rest of the Warriors’ core, primarily Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

However, it was painfully clear that Kuminga had potential. And there was always reported interest from teams around the league. But nobody ever coughed up a first for him.

Now, as the Hawks are seemingly looking to move on from Kuminga as well, there is already reportedly a first-round pick available to them on the market. And it wouldn’t necessarily be a bad one to pick up.

Getting a pick swap with the Lakers would be ideal, even though they will probably also be pretty good by then. However, if the Lakers don’t end up failing to build around Doncic, maybe they could fumble their roster?

The point is, getting even a chance at a solid first-round pick would be a win for the Hawks, especially if they already plan on moving off of Kuminga this summer, which seems like the case.

Porzingis could still end up working out for the Warriors. He did re-sign with them. But the injury issues are a real concern, and if that’s all they could get back for Kuminga, it’s definitely not ideal.

Now, Atlanta might be in line to get some draft capital back for Kuminga. That’s something the Warriors would have loved to get their hands on.