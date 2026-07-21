Lakers' latest signing gifts Warriors renewed Bronny James opportunity

If acquiring Bronny James can help shift LeBron James' free agency decision, then the Los Angeles Lakers just gifted a renewed opportunity to the Golden State Warriors and other leading suitors for the superstar forward.

The Athletic's Dan Woike reported last week that the assumption Bronny would join his famous father at his new team is a false one, but the Lakers now have a decision to make after their latest signing of veteran wing Matisse Thybulle on Monday.

Matisse Thybulle signing casts doubt over Bronny James' Lakers future

The Lakers went ahead and signed Thybulle to a one-year, $3.3 million contract despite already having 15 players under contract for next season. That means they will now have to trade away or waive a player under contract before the start of next season to bring their roster back down to the 15-man maximum.

There's already some speculation that could be Bronny, and for obvious reasons given his father's departure from the franchise three weeks ago. But there's also another obvious reason -- the 21-year-old's $2.3 million contract is the second-lowest on the roster behind Adou Thiero who just had an impressive summer league where he averaged 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.1 steals on 48.5% shooting from the floor.

The younger James has also built his reputation as a defense-first player, but the Lakers have just signed two notable wing defenders in Ziaire Williams and now Thybulle which creates an even greater logjam for minutes next season.

Combine all these factors and you can see why many are viewing a Bronny waiving (or trade) as the easiest and most understandable option, even though Los Angeles would have to take the small cap hit if a trade doesn't take place.

Warriors could still pair LeBron and Bronny James this offseason

From what Woike reported last week and LeBron recently said himself, there doesn't appear to be an overwhelming desire for father and son to pair up again on another team. However, if things shift in that regard, the fresh uncertainty over Bronny's future does open a door for the Warriors (or whoever lands LeBron) to bring both James' to their team.

Would Golden State be willing to use a valuable roster spot on Bronny even though he's far from proven as an NBA player? You'd think it's a small price to pay if it means getting his father on a cheap contract while still being a top 15-20 player in the league.

The Warriors and the NBA at large are still awaiting a LeBron decision, but now speculation over his son's future has re-emerged as a result of this Thybulle signing.