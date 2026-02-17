Latest Draymond Green disrespect highlights a deeply unfortunate Warriors truth

The Golden State Warriors are coming to the end of an era. It's an unavoidable fact.

With Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green only under contract through next season, there is no guarantee they will not have entered a full-blown rebuild by the time the 2027-28 season rolls around.

There would be more reason for hope if this year's iteration of the team had shown any signs of readiness for contention. Instead, they looked squarely like a play-in team even with Butler in the lineup. Major changes must be in store this offseason as a result.

Golden State must first determine if their current veteran core is the right combination of players to take them over the hump. As painful as it may be, that includes taking a long look at Green's player option this offseason.

His inclusion on Greg Swartz's list of the league's most overrated players has no bearing on the Warriors' ultimate decision. But over the past couple of years, Green's reputation has far outlived his actual production on either end of the floor.

Although Swartz was a little harsh in his criticism of Green, he also highlights an uncomfortable truth Golden State will soon need to face.

Draymond Green may no longer be a necessary part of the Warriors' core

Here's what Swartz had to say about Green's status as the league's most overrated player:

"Draymond Green will go down in history as being one of this generation's great defenders as well as a talented passer who helped propel a Golden State Warriors' dynasty to four championships. As for this season, however, Green's reputation no longer comes close to his actual production... If Green isn't defending at a high level, there's little else Golden State can count on him for." Greg Swartz

From a standpoint of offensive production, Green has quelled some of the concerns his play inspired earlier in the season. He's cut down on his turnovers, and he's had some efficient scoring performances as of late.

But from a defensive perspective, his game is rapidly going downhill. His defensive box plus-minus is currently the lowest it's been in his career. Part of this is likely due to an uptick in his usage from last season. It's also clear, however, that a healthy portion of Green's athleticism and burst have faded even since last campaign.

The reason Green has stuck with the Warriors so long has been his defensive value. He's a non-shooter and is largely not a threat on the offensive side of the floor, making it difficult to build lineups around him. As Swartz points out, there is little Golden State can do with him if the defensive skill-set isn't there.

Green might not deserve the top spot on this sort of list. But few fans would disagree with his inclusion entirely based on how things have gone this season.

That alone should warrant a serious discussion about his future with the organizaton.

While Green's player option could make it difficult to find a new home for him this offseason, the Warriors must face the facts. If Green's reputation has truly outlived his production, it is time to move on, freeing up their rotation to put a winning combination around Curry.

It's an unfortunate thought, but Green's time with Golden State could rapidly be coming to an end.