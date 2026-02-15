Stephen Curry's All-Star Game absence reminds the Warriors of a devastating truth

The Golden State Warriors have had a rough season, to say the least.

After beginning the season with hopes of genuine contention, their sub-par record heading into the New Year made things look grim. Then, almost as soon as they started to find their footing, Jimmy Butler went down for the season with a torn ACL. For all intents and purposes, their championship hopes were dashed in that moment.

Although the trade for Kristaps Porzingis provides some intrigue for the remainder of the season, almost no one is under the illusion that it will truly move the needle.

As their current championship window is set, the Warriors have one more season to attempt to put another championship under Stephen Curry's belt. It's a painful reality that Golden State must be conscious of daily.

Now, Warriors fans have been robbed of another opportunity to see their star in action on one of the world's biggest stages. Curry is sitting out the All-Star Game as he continues to rehab his knee injury.

It's the right choice, but it's a devastating reminder for fans of what's to come.

The clock is ticking on our time left with Steph Curry

It goes without saying that, over his 17-season career, Curry has cemented himself as an historically great player. He's been an All-Star each of the past 11 seasons, excluding the 2019-20 season where he was limited to just five games.

Yet even this season wasn't a "legacy" selection. Curry has been playing some of his best ball in recent memory. Through 39 games, he's averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists while knocking down 39.1% of his shots from beyond the arc.

He was selected as an All-Star starter in the new format alongside some of the league's premier young stars.

Yet Curry only has one year remaining under contract. As things sit right now, it appears as though his career might be over after the 2026-27 season. Regardless of one's thoughts on the All-Star Game and its entertainment value and competitiveness, this was definitely one of our last chances to see Curry on this stage.

It represents more than just a missed opportunity: it's the approach of the end of an era for the Warriors. Trade speculation abounds concerning Draymond Green. Their two prime trade chips from a salary standpoint in Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield are gone. There's no guarantee Butler returns at full strength next season.

They must do everything they can to provide Curry with a shot at another championship before his career is over. But the All-Star game, rather than a celebration, represents just another painful reminder of the reality the Warriors must soon face.