Latest Jonathan Kuminga rumor determines exactly who Warriors should trade with

The Golden State Warriors are engaged in a waiting game that has the entire NBA placed on hold. Golden State and Jonathan Kuminga have engaged in negotiations in regard to a new contract, as well as sign-and-trade possibilities, but nothing has materialized up to this point in time.

One of the primary reasons for frustration has been the uncertainty in regard to what Golden State is looking for, but an NBA insider may have provided the answer.

Kuminga has garnered interest from around the NBA, with the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings seemingly at the forefront of such discussions. Unfortunately, neither side has been able to persuade the Warriors to complete a sign-and-trade.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report provided insight into what the Warriors are hoping to receive: A promising up-and-comer, draft compensation, or veterans who can help Golden State contend.

"The Warriors want first-round draft capital and players that would either be in Steve Kerr's rotation and help Golden State compete for a championship...or some real enticing blue-chip type talent that would absolutely make the Warriors excited about the prospect of losing Jonathan Kuminga."

With these requests in mind, it's become abundantly clear which franchise the Warriors should be aspiring to complete a trade with: The Kings.

Warriors' preferred Kuminga return aligns with Kings' trade assets

If Golden State is hoping to receive talent that can either be plugged in to immediately impact winning or developed over time, Sacramento has quality to offer. Devin Carter is a 2024 lottery pick who's eerily reminiscent of Gary Payton II in his size, athleticism, and defensive versatility.

Keon Ellis, meanwhile, is a proven 3-and-D wing who can step in, space the floor, and compete with a level of tenacity that mirrors that of Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

The hurdle in potential negotiations will be making the money align. There's a degree of flexibility in being able to get a trade over the finish line, but the ramifications it could have on the Warriors' remaining maneuverability can't be overlooked.

Thankfully, both Carter and Ellis are on low-cost deals, with the latter making an expiring $2.3 million—a fraction of his value on the court.

The Suns are also worth considering with the likes of Dillon Brooks and Nick Richards at their disposal. The logistics of a trade are complicated, at best, however, with Brooks making a salary over $21 million that could complicate the Warriors' other pursuits.

By acquiring a player like Ellis, however, the Warriors could position themselves to build for the future while prioritizing the present both in and away from free agency.

Acquiring Ellis and Dario Saric's expiring contract, for instance, would still allow Golden State to sign Al Horford and perhaps even acquire another quality veteran. Ellis alone would make the deal worthwhile as a committed defender who shot 41.7 percent or better from beyond the arc in each of the past two seasons.

The question is: Will the Kings finally end their refusal to include Ellis in a potential trade and make this dream scenario a reality?