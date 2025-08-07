Warriors send clear message to Quinten Post with Al Horford interest

Selected at No. 52 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, few expected Quinten Post to make much of an impact during his rookie season. He was more likely to be competing for a roster spot than minutes on a team that had its eye on maximizing the remainder of Stephen Curry's prime.

As fate would have it, Post has emerged as one of the most important players on the current roster—a distinction that doesn't necessarily need to change if the Warriors sign Al Horford.

Golden State has been linked to Horford throughout the 2025 offseason, but the Jonathan Kuminga stalemate has pressed pause on any potential negotiations. The interest is well-founded, however, as Horfod is a former NBA champion with the skill set to fit perfectly along the Warriors' core players.

While Post may not currently look the part of a future five-time All-Star, there's something to be said for how similar his game is to Horford's—on one end of the floor.

Much like Horford in the later stages of his career, Post is a floor-spacing big who's capable of operating adequately inside and helping to create for his teammates. Unlike Horford, however, Post hasn't yet found his niche on the defensive end of the floor.

If the Warriors' interest in Horford says one thing about Post, it's that he has the type of skill set they want from a center on offense—but they're unwilling to overlook defense to make it work.

Al Horford epitomizes who Warriors need Quinten Post to become

Horford may not the offensive threat he used to be, but he's still an efficient three-point shooter capable of scoring from the post in a pinch. He's also an active screen-setter, proficient passer, and, despite not being overly productive as a rebounder, proficient at boxing out to create second-chance opportunities.

Horford is also a master of the minor details in how to make an offensive flow, but even if Post never manages to get that advanced understanding down, he's capable of thriving in the other areas.

As a rookie, Post averaged 8.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.8 offensive boards, 1.3 assists, and 1.7 three-point field goals made on .449/.408/.778 shooting. Those numbers translate to 17.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 offensive boards, 2.9 assists, and 3.8 three-point field goals made per 36 minutes.

If Post can continue to produce at that level while shooting better 40 percent from beyond the arc, it will be difficult for head coach Steve Kerr to keep him off the court.

The primary difference between Post and Horford, however, is that the veteran is one of the best team defenders that the NBA has to offer. Even at 39 years of age, his communication, positioning, and anticipation are remarkable attributes that contribute to championship-caliber basketball.

That translated to Horford averaging 30.3 postseason minutes when the Celtics won the 2024 NBA championship.

Horford continued to be among the top centers in the NBA in 2024-25, when Boston outscored opponents by 11.5 points per 100 possessions with him on the court. They were better both offensively and defensively during that time.

If there's one lesson for Post to take away from what Horford brings to the table, it's that he needs to become a high-level team defender if his offensive skills are going to take him to where he's capable of reaching.