Latest Stephen Curry injury update is not what Warriors fans wanted to hear

Stephen Curry's current knee issue continues to be worse than first thought, with the Golden State Warriors announcing on Sunday that their superstar guard will be sidelined for at least another five games.

Curry was diagnosed with 'runner's knee' shortly after hobbling off the floor during a January 30 loss to the Detroit Pistons, and has already since missed 10 games that's left the Warriors even more short-handed after the season-ending injury to fellow veteran star Jimmy Butler.

Latest Stephen Curry update is not what Warriors fans wanted to hear

Curry himself had already provided a worrisome update during Saturday night's to the Los Angeles Lakers, telling ESPN's Malika Andrews that he would remain out a little longer and that he hasn't even progressed to doing on-court activities.

That interview means the official update on Curry's injury is hardly a suprise, but it's hardly what Golden State fans would have wanted to hear as the team remains buried as the eighth-seed in the Western Conference standings.

After Curry missed the final four games prior to the All-Star break, there had been hope that the 2x MVP would return immediately after as the Warriors began their sprint in trying to lift up into the top six in the standings.

Instead, Curry will now end up missing at least 11 games after the All-Star break and 15 overall, with Golden State set to host the L.A. Clippers on Monday night, before a three-game road trip in Houston, Oklahoma City and Utah, followed by a return home to face the Chicago Bulls on the second night of a back-to-back.

Warriors have to keep their head above water without Stephen Curry

The Warriors could still foreseeably win three of those next five matchups, especially given the Jazz and Bulls already have their eyes on this year's lottery, while the Clippers did a major reset before the trade deadline in moving on from James Harden and Ivica Zubac.

However, without Curry and Butler, Golden State hold the sort of offensive limitations that hardly guarantee them of beating anyone right now. They're 4-6 in the past 10 games, having ranked 21st in offense during this period.

The Warriors currently sit three games behind the Phoenix Suns for the seventh-seed, but their ambition on the back of this Curry update may just be to keep the Portland Trail Blazers and Clippers at bay, with the two teams 2.5 and three games behind them respectively.