LeBron James and Steph Curry teaming up feels less like a pipe dream every day

The idea of LeBron James and Steph Curry teaming up has persisted throughout the years. As each superstar has aged, the rumor has come in and out of public consciousness. But it's never felt more real than it does right now. Both guys are nearing the end of their NBA runs, and with LeBron James' contract expiring after this year, a farewell tour in Golden State next year is starting to feel less than laughable.

I won't go as far as to say it's "likely" yet, because there are two other outcomes that still feel more plausible (retirement and a return to Cleveland), but we might be heading in that direction. Zach Lowe of The Ringer talked about the possibility on a recent podcast episode, saying:

"They are one of the only plausible LeBron alternatives for next season... It'll be TBD what they have to offer... The way this Lakers thing is going right now, I find it hard to believe he's going to go back to the Lakers again... The Warriors, we know they tried to trade for him... We know that he and Steph have incredible chemistry from Team USA..."

LeBron James to the Warriors feels more real than ever before

It's a 42 year-old version of LeBron, to be fair, but it's LeBron nonetheless. Lowe also made the case that the Warriors basically have nothing to lose by signing James to a one-year deal, a sentiment I fully agree with. They didn't trade Draymond at the deadline, which leads me to believe they are going to run with Steph and Dray until the wheels fall off, so why not add LeBron to the mix — because it would be entertaining, if nothing else?

The 2027 versions of Steph Curry and LeBron James will not likely be good enough to lead the Warriors back to the promised land. That's fine, really. Neither one has anything left to prove and if a Giannis trade isn't realistic (which it's probably not) then James is the biggest swing this team could take in the offseason.

But before we talk about roster fit, LeBron has to actually sign with Golden State. A few months ago, I would have dismissed it as just a thought experiment. But as his return to LA becomes less likely, the Cavs look vulnerable once again in the Eastern Conference, and the Warriors look for anywhere to turn for one last hurrah, the puzzle pieces for a LeBron and Steph duo may be falling into place.