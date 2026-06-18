LeBron James rejection could signal end of the road for Warriors legend

Wednesday brought a bout of pessimism on the Golden State Warriors' chances of landing LeBron James in free agency, and it could also signal the end of the road for Draymond Green at the franchise.

If James doesn't signal an intention to sign with the Warriors on the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, the franchise could force Green into picking up his player option and becoming a trade candidate, as was reported as a growing likelihood by ESPN's Anthony Slater.

LeBron rejection could lead to Warriors trading Draymond Green

The key question here comes down to whether Golden State would prefer to have access to the NTPMLE, or have Green on an expiring $27.6 million player option that could then be utilized in a trade.

James would bring immense value on the NTPMLE, and Green would almost assuredly be willing to opt out and sign a new deal at a reduced annual salary to accomodate bringing in his good friend from the Los Angeles Lakers.

But outside James, is there another free agency option that both the Warriors and Green would be willing to agree to a new deal on in order to bring that player in? There's no coincidence that the same report from Slater that played down the chances of Golden State signing James, also alluded to the likelihood of Green opting into his contract.

Of course, Green has a significant say in this and ultimately makes the final decision of whether to opt into his deal or not. However, if the Warriors simply don't offer the veteran forward an alternative contract, he'd be left with either opting in or testing free agency where he wouldn't make anywhere near that $27.6 million mark.

Warriors would have to trade Draymond Green if he opts into his contract

Green could opt in and play the entirety of next season with Golden State on an expiring contract, before entering free agency and potentially re-signing with the franchise next summer. That seems very unlikely though when it could be a key salary-matching tool which, combined with the Warriors' draft assets, could net them a significant upgrade.

Trey Murphy III, for example, resurfaced as a potential trade target for Golden State on the same day as this James and Green news. The New Orleans Pelicans wing makes less than $1 million less than Green's player option next season, making a deal feasible and particularly if the Warriors are willing to include their 11th overall pick in next week's draft.

After being involved in trade discussions ahead of the mid-season deadline, it could prove that James' potential rejection of the Warriors puts the final nail in Green's legendary career at the franchise.