The Golden State Warriors faced off against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. Unfortunately, Stephen Curry did not play for the hosts and Lakers star LeBron James had a pretty heartbreaking reaction after the game.

Due to their respective injuries, Curry and James didn't take the floor against each other in any of the four matchups between the Warriors and Lakers this season in which the latter emerged with a 3-1 record.

Stephen Curry-Lebron James rivalry is not going to last forever

The 41-year-old James was reflective after the game, having led the Lakers to a comfortable 119-103 victory on the back of his 26 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists.

“We don't know if we'll get the opportunity to play against each other, how many more times we get to play against each other... it's always a pleasure and it's always an honor to be in his presence," James said.

"We both didn't even realize it until today." 😂



LeBron on if he was disappointed to not compete against Steph this season:



"We don't know if we'll get the opportunity to play against each other [again]... it's always a pleasure and it's always an honor to be in his presence." pic.twitter.com/HNgipdYKjG — KNBR (@KNBR) April 10, 2026

Those are kind words from James who also said that he and Curry discussed the fact that they hadn’t faced each other all season. The two rivals have gone at it for over 15 years now and have made for some pretty compelling matchups and television over the years.

James was injured early in the season which is when Curry was healthiest, and Curry was banged up and out of action for over two months with his knee issue, meaning the timing just didn't work out for the two to square off yet again.

Whenever they do face each other, it’s must-see TV. Sure, they aren’t on perennial contenders like they were in the days when it was almost guaranteed that the Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers would face each other in the NBA Finals every year. But since James has joined the Lakers the rivalry has continued to be interesting and it has spiced up the classic NorCal vs. SoCal matchup.

James is right though. Who knows how many more times we will get to see these two legends square off? Both are still playing at a high level, but as they get older health becomes a bigger and bigger concern. There’s a small chance they could face each other in the NBA playoffs, but that would take a lot of things going right for both teams.

Then there are some who are hoping James and Curry will be playing together next season. James is set to be a free agent and there's a chance he could join his longtime rival given Golden State's interest in the past.

No matter what, it's important to recognize the greatness of both Curry and James. Even if it's hard to imagine the NBA without them, they won't be around forever and that makes every time they face off a moment to be cherished.