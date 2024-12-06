Little-known center could be simple but very effective Warriors trade target
Amid a disappointing five-game losing streak, it's become obvious that the Golden State Warriors could very much do with an upgrade at the center position.
Trayce Jackson-Davis has been underwhelming so far in his second year, and while Kevon Looney has had a nice bounce back season, the 3x champion is still a very limited NBA player. There's simply not enough offense between the Warriors' pair of current center options, particularly given Jackson-Davis' poor finishing at the rim to start the season.
The Warriors could target Trail Blazers center Duop Reath
Golden State should be after a new starting center -- someone who can provide a little more versatility from an offensive standpoint, including stretching the floor and bringing a new dynamic they've scarcely had over recent years.
But as the Warriors themselves have said, trades are difficult to execute. That's never been more the case than in the current era of first and second tax aprons, not to mention the NBA's Play-In Tournament generally leaves less tanking teams/sellers at the trade deadline.
Golden State looked to address this issue by targeting Lauri Markkanen during the offseason, but the Finnish forward was ultimately out of reach. They could now look at 2x All-Star Nikola Vucevic at the Chicago Bulls, or perhaps Kelly Olynyk at the Toronto Raptors.
Yet if they want a far more simplistic and cheaper option that could bring a similar skillset, then they should look no further than Portland Trail Blazers center Duop Reath. Far from a big name among NBA fans, Reath is in his second season but is stuck behind Deandre Ayton, Robert Williams III and Donovan Clingan in Portland.
That doesn't mean he couldn't be a reliable backup for the Warriors or another team yearning for a big man capable of shooting the ball from distance. According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line on Thursday, the Trail Blazers have been fielding offers on the Australian center.
"It's why I've been told that Portland has received early trade calls on reserve center Duop Reath," Fischer wrote. "He's really interesting," one Western Conference executive said.
Reath isn't your typical second-year player, with the 28-year-old already having extensive experience overseas. He had an impressive rookie season with the Trail Blazers, putting up 9.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game on 35.9% from 3-point range.
Part of the interest in Reath stems from the fact he's only making $2 million this season, while also being scheduled to make just $2.2 million in 2025-26. That makes him a realistic target for Golden State -- what's stopping them from offering Gui Santos and a pair of second-round picks?
Santos may still have some upside as a 22-year-old 6'8" forward, but the Brazilian is currently stuck in the G League and could probably be sacrificed if it means getting a useful rotation player who brings something totally different to what the franchise currently has.
Whether it's Reath or another more proven option, the Warriors need a different look at the center spot as they try to navigate a path to a playoff spot in the tricky Western Conference.