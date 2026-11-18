For the Golden State Warriors, the next few weeks without Stephen Curry are going to be a war of adjustments.

This is a team that, at least in theory, has the component parts to survive some time without its superstar. Yaxel Lendeborg has emerged as a real second option, and Brandin Podziemski has continued to elevate his game as a scorer this season. The role players, also, played exceptionally well during that eight-game winning streak.

In short, this team is deeper on paper than it's been for the past couple of seasons.

But Curry's gravity is too key a component, both to the Warriors' small-ball starting lineup and their rotation as a whole, to truly be replaced in any sense of the term. And as Golden State figures out what life looks like without him over these next few games, that's going to be on Steve Kerr to account for that.

Starting LJ Cryer on Monday night against the New Orleans Pelicans was part of that effort. But as important a player as Cryer may be to the rotation with Curry absent, their best looks, right now, certainly don't involve him taking on starting-caliber minutes.

LJ Cryer will be a key rotational shooter during this stretch—but he's not ready to start

There's plenty of reasons to be high on Cryer as a potential two-way contributor for the Warriors. He's shown a clear upside as a 3-point shooter, even from deep range, and the other components of his game, including his on-ball defense, show at least a consistent intensity and willingness to learn— if not an immediate viability.

Coming into Monday night, Cryer was knocking down 45.7% of his 3-point attempts on the season, and he even made six shots from beyond the arc in the Warriors' blowout defeat at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs.

As mentioned, the Warriors' small-ball starting lineup—which is still mostly intact even with Al Horford taking on center duties as a result of his lack of rim protection—depends on Curry's shooting. Cryer getting the start on Monday was likely an attempt to replicate even a semblance of that, providing an extra dose of floor spacing in order to create space and opportunities for Draymond Green and Golden State's other playmakers to work off of the pick and roll.

But the Warriors put up just 36 points in the first half against a Pelicans team they blew out just last week—and although Cryer's minutes with the starting lineup were limited, it's clear that wasn't a viable option. Across 9.5 first-half minutes for Cryer, the second-year guard posted just one point and one rebound, going 0-for-4 from 3-point range. Golden State lost his minutes to New Orleans by 16 points.

The Pelicans—a team that has been just 17th in the league in first-half scoring to this point in the season—scored 61 points to cap off a major first-half lead.

Cryer's shooting will be highly important for the Warriors through this next stretch. Whenever they need an extra dose of floor spacing, they can likely mix him into the backcourt and feel confident that he'll make a difference in the game. But putting the pressure of a starting workload on him, operating in unfamiliar situations with unfamiliar players, simply isn't a consistent option as Golden State tries to get back on track.

Podziemski is knocking down 40% of his 3-point attempts on the season. He's obviously not the same level of pure shooter that either Curry or Cryer is, but he's been consistent enough this year that pairing him with De'Anthony Melton in the backcourt for extensive minutes should be a comparatively viable combination for Golden State.

That does make things tougher for the bench unit in terms of defense, especially if Will Richard needs to go out anytime soon as he struggles through his UCL injury. But for better or worse, it's likely the best option for the Warriors at this point.

Cryer as a starter is not.