Long-rumored Warriors trade target is resurrecting his value as we speak

As the Golden State Warriors sought out another star prior to their acquisition of Jimmy Butler, a name that was floated for multiple seasons was that of Lauri Markkanen: the towering forward for the Utah Jazz.

Now, after a down year that had many doubting if he would be able to live up to the value of his contract, his strong start to EuroBasket play with his native Finland could set the stage for a powerful rebound next season, resurrecting his trade value and re-igniting the possibility of the Warriors making a shocking move.

Markkanen, 28, has been one of the league's most valuable trade targets since his arrival in Utah, and, now, if he is able to string together some strong performances, he could certainly be on the move yet again.

Lauri Markkanen is dominating EuroBasket play

Markkanen, coming off back-to-back stellar campaigns in 2022-23 and 2023-24, signed a monster four-year, $195 million extension with Utah, securing himself as a cornerstone of the franchise's attempted rebuild.

Yet, as a new regime enters the Jazz's front office, the departures of veterans Collin Sexton and John Collins have made it clear that the organization is yet again stripping their roster down to its young core, meaning that Markkanen is likely the next to be dealt.

However, a down year in 2024-25, in which he averaged 19 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists, left many with doubts concerning the long-term viability of his game. As a seven-foot monster, Markkanen's primary value comes from his interior play and athleticism.

Moreover, his 3-point shot saw a sharp decline last season as well, dropping from the near 40% he saw the last two seasons to a measly 34.6%.

Now, however, Markkanen has been arguably the best player through the preparation games and the early group stages of the EuroBasket tournament, perhaps setting himself up for a massive bounce-back once the NBA season begins in a few short weeks.

Against Sweden, in perhaps Finland's most anticipated matchup of the group stage of the tournament, Markkanen almost single-handedly led his team to a narrow victory, posting 28 points, six rebounds and three assists while shooting 50% from 3-point range.

Moreover, he had three of the four highest scoring performances in the entire tournament during the preparation stage, putting up 48 and 31 in two separate performances against Germany and 42 in their matchup against Poland.

Although his massive contract would make it an incredibly difficult proposition for the Warriors to get any sort of deal done, anything could be on the table if a full season of the Butler experiment does not bear fruit. If Markkanen can continue to prove his enduring value, do not be surprised if rumors surrounding Golden State begin to spring up yet again.