Warriors' long-rumored trade target could become surprisingly available

As the Golden State Warriors' free agency remains stagnant, their roster still maintains a glaring hole at the position of center, and, before the offseason ends, it is an absolute necessity that they fill that positional need.

While they have been heavily rumored to be approaching a deal with veteran center Al Horford, a long-rumored and more expensive trade target, Lauri Markkanen, may have become available given the Utah Jazz's recent moves, opening up a surprising option for the franchise this offseason.

Although the financial details of acquiring Markkanen would be exceedingly complex, he would be a game-changing acquisition for Golden State, and news of his availability should excite fans.

Lauri Markkanen's availability could alter the Warriors' offseason plans

The Jazz, who finished an abysmal 17-65 and were last place in the Western Conference last season, received the fifth overall pick in the draft and selecting controversial forward Ace Bailey to add to their budding young core.

However, as the team continues to flesh out its roster, a series of recent trades have signaled their intention to again enter into a full rebuild.

Just before the start of free agency, the Jazz traded young guard Collin Sexton to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Jusuf Nurkic and a 2030 second-round pick. Moreover, they recently completed a three-team deal that sent John Collins to the Los Angeles Clippers and resulted in Utah receiving Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson and a 2027 second-round pick.

By selling low on both of these players, the Jazz have moved with definite intention to secure their cap flexibility and hold on to their ample draft capital, and, as it appears they are ready to trade away their veterans, it is a real possibility that Markkanen could be on the move next.

Markkanen, who averaged 19 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists last season after signing a five-year, $240 million contract extension with the Jazz, would be highly coveted by teams around the league despite his significant cost.

Last offseason, Golden State was linked to Markkanen all the way up until he signed his extension and became ineligible to become traded last season.

While the Warriors' situation has changed somewhat with the arrival of Jimmy Butler, their biggest need remains the same, and, given the franchise's apparent willingness to do what it takes to win another championship in their current window, it would not be surprising if they were in on Markkanen again this time around.