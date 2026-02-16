Long-time Warriors veteran likely on thin ice as championship urgency ramps up

The urgency is now on for the Golden State Warriors.

With a season likely lost due to the season-ending ACL injury to Jimmy Butler, the Warriors now have one offseason left to try and surround Stephen Curry with the pieces he needs to compete for a championship. Almost everything will ride on the decisions they make between now and the start of next season.

There are some silver linings to be pulled from Butler's absence, however. Moses Moody and De'Anthony Melton are playing excellent basketball. Both should be slated for larger roles next season.

But given the urgency Golden State must show this offseason, it won't be possible to bring everyone back. In spite of his elevated play recently, Gary Payton II could be on thin ice.

Gary Payton II could become a casualty of the Warriors' ultimate mission this offseason

Since the Butler injury, the Warriors have needed contributions from every player across their roster. Payton has been one of the pieces who has stepped up.

Over his past four games, he's averaged 11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc.

But it must be recognized that his contributions are limited. He makes the right plays, and fits in well as a piece in Steve Kerr's system. However, he is not an impactful scorer, and his reliability as a perimeter shooter is questionable at best.

He was brought back this past offseason largely as a result of how the Jonathan Kuminga saga hampered Golden State in free agency.

Heading into the 2026-27 offseason, the Warriors will have just under $33 million in space between them and the first apron. If they bring Kristaps Porzingis back on a cheaper deal, that will eat up at least $15 million of that number.

Golden State must be hyper-intentional with what they do with the rest of that money. Curry needs capable defenders and perimeter shooters around him to compete. The Warriors, frankly, cannot afford to carry any dead weight on their roster.

Payton is not necessarily that. But he also isn't the type of player that elevates the team simply by his presence on the court.

Of course, Payton has the opportunity to prove himself over the remainder of the season. He will be a free agent this offseason, and he is likely worth a veteran minimum contract due to his experience with the organization.

But if there's a better, more impactful option out there, the Warriors must pursue it. They simply have no choice, no matter how well Payton plays after the All-Star Break.