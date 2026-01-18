Massive Warriors-Michael Porter Jr. trade is still alive if latest rumors are true

Speculation of a potential Michael Porter Jr. trade to the Golden State Warriors has quietened in recent days, with multiple reports stating that the franchise doesn't have too much interest in the Brooklyn Nets forward.

However, that could be all a bluff according to NBA insider Grant Afseth of Dallas Hoops Journal who reports that there could be something brewing between the Warriors and Nets on a Porter trade.

Warriors trade for Michael Porter Jr. is still alive according to latest report

In a major piece on Saturday, Afseth went against the grain of recent reporting that suggested Golden State had far less interest in Porter compared to what's been shown by many fans on social media.

"Despite mixed public reporting, league sources told DallasHoopsJournal.com that there is legitimate interest from the Golden State Warriors, with multiple executives indicating that “something brewing” exists beneath the surface as the Feb. 5 deadline approaches," Afseth wrote.

The Golden State Warriors are a team to keep an eye on for Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. ahead of the Feb. 5 deadline, sources told @DALHoopsJournal.



Read more: https://t.co/NTnBBOpVWO — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) January 17, 2026

The Warriors are now free to pull off a move for Porter -- or anyone else -- after Jonathan Kuminga and his $22.5 million salary became trade eligible on Thursday. With Porter making $38.3 million this season, a trade would also have to likely include Buddy Hield and starting shooting guard Moses Moody.

Porter's stock continues to rise in Brooklyn after being traded by the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Cam Johnson during the offseason. The 27-year-old is averaging career-highs across the board, and his latest outing against the Chicago Bulls on Friday included a game-winning layup with just over five seconds remaining.

That was part of another 26-point, seven-rebound performance from Porter on 9-of-17 shooting from the floor and 5-of-10 from 3-point range, with the 6'10" forward now averaging 25.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists this season on 49/41/84 shooting splits.

Porter's strong form and rehabilitation of his value means the Warriors would have to give up draft capital for the 2023 NBA champion, with that likely to be the sticking point in any negotiations between the two teams.

Golden State may be hesitant to give up picks beyond this year's first-round selection, let alone the post-Stephen Curry assets that are deemed so valuable by rival teams. They reportedly would do that for a player like Trey Murphy III who seemingly remains above Porter on their wishlist.

Porter still appears like the most realistic target for the Warriors to acquire a major upgrade before the deadline, with Afseth's report breathing some life back into the possibility as the front office explore various Kuminga deals.