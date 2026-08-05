Mavericks make Klay Thompson stance clear amid Warriors reunion rumors

The Dallas Mavericks have made their stance clear when it comes to the potential of a Klay Thompson buyout which could pave the way for an emotionally-charged return to the Golden State Warriors.

While there would reportedly be "mutual interest" in a reunion between Thompson and the Warriors if the franchise legend secured a buyout, the Mavericks have no plans of making such a move at this stage, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer on Tuesday.

Mavericks make stance on potential Klay Thompson buyout

Speaking on his Bleacher Report live stream, Fischer noted that the level of rival interest in Thompson is enough for them to continue exploring trades rather than let the five-time All-Star hit free agency after a buyout.

"The Mavericks have been very resistant to my understanding of actually moving forward and agreeing to a buyout with Klay Thompson. The fact there is some L.A. interest. The fact there is Miami interest," Fischer said. "We've talked in the past about how if he were to find a buyout agreement that there'd be mutual interest between Klay and the Golden State Warriors."

Thompson makes $17.4 million on the final season of the three-year deal he signed to leave Golden State in the 2024 offseason. The Warriors could theoretically match that salary in a trade, but won't be willing to do so considering it would require moving Moses Moody and another young player like Gui Santos or Brandin Podziemski.

In contrast, the Lakers and Heat do have more obvious pathways to a Thompson trade through the contracts of Jarred Vanderbilt and Nikola Jovic respectively. However, that would require the Mavericks to take back longer term salary which would be less than ideal, and may be why a trade hasn't taken place to this point.

Warriors still have hope of Klay Thompson buyout

Fischer still notes that a Thompson buyout is far more likely than one for Zach LaVine in Sacramento, with rumors of that being emphatically shut down in the past 24 hours. Fischer outlines that as an older player well past his prime, Thompson fits the mould of buyout player while his deal is also significantly less than LaVine's $49 million expiring contract.

After ranking 20th in 3-point percentage and without Moody for an extended period of next season through injury, you can make the argument that Golden State actually need Thompson rather than just being a heart-warming reunion.

Despite a career-worst year where he fully transitioned into a bench role, Thompson still made over 200 threes and shot 38.3% from beyond the arc on nearly eight attempts per game.