Mike Brown’s revealing answer puts Stephen Curry in very rarefied company

The New York Knicks are going to the NBA Finals and Knicks head coach Mike Brown, formerly an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors, gave a very revealing answer about Stephen Curry.

Brown was asked whether he has encountered any other leaders in his career similar to Knicks star Jalen Brunson. Brown said that Tim Duncan and Curry are the two he thinks of.

Mike Brown's answer should give added layer of respect to Steph Curry

“The aura that those guys have, the quiet strength that they have is unbelievable,” Brown said of that trio.

Obviously that’s a huge compliment to Brunson and speaks to the kind of leader he is, but it may actually say more about Curry.

Mike Brown when asked if he’s encountered a leader like Jalen Brunson:



“Tim Duncan and Steph Curry.” pic.twitter.com/dYaZ2pza9I — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) May 25, 2026

When most fans think about Curry, they think about the circus shots and the three-pointers and the “night-night.” Most people don’t immediately think “leader” when they think about Curry.

Contrast that with Duncan who was seen as a consummate leader and professional during his storied career with the San Antonio Spurs. The fact that Brown sees Duncan and Curry as similar in that regard just speaks to how important Curry has been for the Warriors for so long.

The stats speak for themselves as does the highlight reel. Everyone knows that what Curry does as a player on the floor is unreal and will likely never be replicated. But to create a dynasty takes more than just being gifted on the floor.

Curry has provided that quiet, steady leadership for the Warriors and he has really set the tone for the organization as its star player. He’s never been a guy who needed the spotlight all to himself. He was always willing to share it with Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant.

Many take that for granted but there are a lot of star players who wouldn’t have liked the fact that there were other stars in the fold. Curry is just not built that way. He only cares about winning and doesn’t care what it looks like.

Obviously he’s a showman and loves to be an entertainer, but the guy is an assassin. Maybe he doesn’t go about it in the same way that Michael Jordan did, but he is just as much of a raw competitor.

When the story of Curry is written, one hopes that fact is not forgotten. Everyone will remember how great a shooter he was, but it will arguably be even more important to remember Curry for the leader and selfless competitor he was.