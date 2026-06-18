Mike Dunleavy is already confirming Warriors fans’ worst fears this offseason

The Golden State Warriors are about to embark upon a very important offseason. The dynasty is fading quick and it seems like general manager Mike Dunleavy doesn't have a clear plan in place for the team.

Dunleavy spoke to reporters on Wednesday and gave somewhat conflicting messages at times. He said he wants the team to get younger, yet didn’t close the door on it getting older. It’s part of a pattern that makes one wonder what exactly the plan is, or if there even is one, going into this offseason.

Warriors are seemingly torn on what the plan for the future is

With the careers of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green nearing the end, it would make sense on paper to try to do everything possible to make one more playoff run with the 2x MVP as the nucleus of the team. However, it doesn’t really seem like that’s what the Warriors are planning to do.

Head coach Steve Kerr seems much more content to spend the next two seasons laying the groundwork for the future of the Warriors rather than desperately trying to win a championship. Apparently the future-oriented tone he struck in his press conference after signing a new contract was surprising to some team officials, which is even more evidence that there is some internal strife about what the direction should be for the organization.

Some recent reporting suggests the team wants to use its No. 11 overall draft pick rather than trade it, suggesting they are focused on building for the future.

Yet, there are also rumors that the team has interest in adding Kawhi Leonard which would require the team to part with that pick, as well as others, in a very win-now kind of move. It seems like there is no real overarching strategy, and no one seems to be on the same page.

Where does Dunleavy fall in all of this? Is he trying to toe the line between what Kerr wants and whatever owner Joe Lacob wants? Lacob’s ego makes one wonder whether the team is really content to stay in Play-In purgatory over the next few years before handing the baton to a new era.

Unless the Warriors are just being deliberately misleading and sending mixed messages to try to throw other teams off the scent of what they’re trying to do, all of this is a little disconcerting.

If there’s no real plan then the Warriors may be in trouble and could potentially be wasting the last few years of Curry’s great career, meaning they have to get on the same page sooner rather than later.