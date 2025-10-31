Moses Moody has finally cracked the code and now the Warriors can contend

Moses Moody will be essential to the Golden State Warriors’ chances of competing for a championship, and based on his play so far this season, he looks to have made a big step in the right direction. In a win over the LA Clippers, even though he wasn’t efficient overall, Moody shot well from deep and was a valuable defender.

That type of production is crucial. Moody may not ever be the aggressive offensive player so many people want him to be. But on this version of the Warriors, maybe he doesn’t have to be. When it happens, it’s a bonus, but if he can remain effective regardless, the Warriors will be in a good spot.

And it looks like that’s what’s happening so far this season.

How is Moses Moody playing?

Prior to their game against the Orlando Magic on Thursday night, Moody had only appeared in three games for the Warriors this season, missing their first two contests of the new year.

Since he’s been back, he’s had a few decent contests, with one standout 20-point showing in the Warriors’ comfortable win over the Memphis Grizzlies. He also added two rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block, all while shooting 6-of-10 from the floor and 5-of-7 from behind the three-point arc.

But the game against LA can be used as a proof-of-concept that Moody can be an impactful player even when he isn’t asserting himself on the offensive end of the court.

Obviously, his hitting his threes is crucial, as he still needs to be able to play off of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and the rest of his teammates when he doesn’t have it going, but his defense was what truly impressed.

In his 21:52 of playing time off the pine, Moody held the Clippers to just 1-of-5 shooting from the field when he was the primary defender. That includes 0-of-1 from beyond the arc.

He even spent 2:34 of game time on Kawhi Leonard, who was the only player to score on Moody during the contest (1-of-2 from the field).

Moody’s role has been in flux over the years. Ever since he was drafted by Golden State, people have expected a lot out of him because he was such a high pick (No. 14 overall in 2021).

However, even though his offensive game hasn’t been thrust forward as much as some may want it to be, Moody has proven that he can still make an impact when he doesn’t have it going.

And if he can do that on a consistent basis, the Warriors could have a chance to make a very deep run this season.