Moses Moody faces massive new challenge after Malcolm Brogdon snubs Warriors

When Malcolm Brogdon signed with the New York Knicks, Moses Moody immediately emerged as the player facing the most pressure to help the Golden State Warriors overcome the loss of a top free agent target. Brogdon has his share of injury concerns, but when healthy, he's the epitome of what Golden State needed.

A well-rounded guard who can attack the basket, space the floor, and defend at a respectable level, Brogdon is everything the Warriors now need Moody to become.

Golden State is in a unique position as a team that's built to win a playoff series against any team it encounters, but not ideally equipped for the grind of the regular season. Jimmy Butler, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green are all 35 or older, and injury histories are becoming more relevant by the day.

Butler, for instance, has missed at least 20 games in four of the past five seasons—a statistical epitomization of how badly Golden State needs its supporting cast to ease the burden.

Signing Brogdon would've went a long way toward simplifying matters. Assuming he could remain healthy, his ability to balance dribble penetration with elite catch-and-shoot efficiency would've allowed the Warriors to run offensive sets that didn't necessarily rely on their stars.

Brandin Podziemski and the still-unsigned Jonathan Kuminga will carry burdens of their own, but Moody must offset the inability to sign Brogdon by excelling in those very areas.

Moses Moody must improve on-ball value for Warriors to contend

Moody, 23, is coming off of the most productive regular season of his career. He averaged 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.7 three-point field goals made, with all but his rebounding numbers marking new career-best statistics.

Moody also set career-best shooting marks at 37.4 percent from beyond the arc and 79.7 percent at the free-throw line.

Unfortunately, Moody's momentum came to a grinding halt when he shot 35.0 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three-point range during the playoffs. It was a disappointing display from an up-and-comer whom the Warriors had hoped was ready for bigger minutes.

It was also a glimpse into one of the issues that Moody's improved three-point shooting overshadowed: A quiet decline on twos.

Moody shot 51.9 percent on two-point field goals in 2024-25—down from the 55.5 percent mark he posted in 2023-24. The upside is that he shot 48.5 percent on drives, thus suggesting he can turn that into a consistent manner in which he generates points.

The hurdle Moody faces in making that dream a reality: Improving his midrange game after shooting just 28.0 percent on shots from within the arc that weren't attempted within the restricted area.

Perhaps it's too much to put on a 23-year-old player who's still refining the areas in which he excels. Losing Brogdon means failing to acquire a player who could've transformed the Warriors' offense, however, and Moody signed a long-term deal due to the upside that suggests he'll steadily improve.

If Moody can continue to improve his three-point shooting while becoming a more reliable offensive option with the ball in his hands, missing out on Brogdon may not be as devastating as it seems.