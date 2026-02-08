Moses Moody has already started cashing the check Warriors wrote at the deadline

The Golden State Warriors took a massive gamble at the trade deadline, swapping Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield for a relatively unknown quantity in Kristaps Porzingis.

If he's healthy, Porzingis could be the piece that helps elevate the Warriors back into contention this season. If he's not, it would be a disappointing conclusion to both the season and the Kuminga saga.

Yet in making the deal, Golden State also gave young wing Moses Moody a subtle vote of confidence. Moody was long tied up in trade rumors over the last couple of seasons, particularly those surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo.

By holding onto him, the Warriors have quietly indicated their faith in his continued development.

On Saturday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, Moody began to pay them back in rapid fashion. If he can use the rest of the season as an opportunity to prove his worth, perhaps he will become an even more vital player for Golden State.

Moses Moody has a golden opportunity over the rest of the season

Through his five seasons in The Bay Area, Moody has developed into a reliable contributor and an impressive 3-and-D component of the Warriors' roster. Through 51 games this season, he's averaging 11.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while knocking down 40.2% of his shots from beyond the arc.

He's started 40 games this season, and his place in the rotation is strongly cemented.

Yet it was still a gamble to keep him at the deadline. He's had rough stretches of shooting in the past, and his team-friendly contract made him a prime candidate to be aggregated in a trade for another star. If Golden State could have moved him for a truly difference-making piece, it might have been the right choice.

Moody could make this point moot, however, by becoming that difference-making piece himself.

Against the Lakers, Moody took a step in the right direction, posting 25 points, four rebounds, and two assists while shooting 47.1% from the field. He was the team's leading scorer in an overall lackluster offensive performance.

Moody has never been a volume scorer, but on a team with Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler it's not what's needed of him. If he can hold strong on his 3-point percentage at higher volume, becoming a 15-18 point per game scorer, he could prove to be the exact piece Golden State needs.

Of course, the Warriors have been burned before by gambling on internal development. But the opportunity will be there for Moody to prove them right over the remainder of the season.