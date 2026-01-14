Moses Moody makes the Warriors' path to a Michael Porter Jr. trade crystal clear

The Golden State Warriors seem to be closing in on Michael Porter Jr. of the Brooklyn Nets as their primary trade target.

He's having a career year in Brooklyn, averaging 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while knocking down 40.4% of his attempts from 3-point range. Independent of the financial constraints, he looks like the piece that could solve a portion of the Warriors' offensive woes.

Yet, given the Nets' disinterest in Jonathan Kuminga, a potential trade package is still not entirely clear. Moses Moody could help with that.

In Golden State's dominant victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, Moody posted 14 points, two rebounds, and three assists, going 4-of-8 from 3-point range on the night.

Any package for Porter Jr. would need to include Moody, and a string of solid performances from the young wing over the next couple of weeks could help get the deal across the finish line.

Draft capital is the key to a Michael Porter Jr. trade, but Moody is an important piece as well

The Warriors are yet again in a position to make a splash move at the deadline. They are currently 15th in the league in offense, and their championship hopes will hinge upon bringing in an additional scorer to their ranks.

Porter is the most obvious choice as of now. With his contract set at roughly $38 million for this season, however, the Warriors will need to stack salaries.

Their only true path to doing so is through Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield, and Moody.

Kuminga and Hield have both received a string of DNPs as of late. As a result, their trade value is likely not enough to convince Brooklyn to part with their premier asset.

Moreover, in a hypothetical trade for Porter, Kuminga would need to be routed to a third team. This leaves Hield and Moody as the primary assets the Nets would receive in the deal.

While the Warriors' willingness to part with their future draft capital is what the trade will ultimately hinge on, there needs to be more in it for Brooklyn. While it is unclear what role Moody would play in the organization long-term, the Nets see themselves as being potentially competitive within the next couple of seasons.

Whether Moody serves as a vital piece of their young core or a future salary to be aggregated in a larger trade, Brooklyn will need to have confidence he will maintain his value once the deal is done.

Performances like the one against Portland serve as a reminder of what Moody is capable of being: a valuable 3-and-D wing who can produce both as a starter and off the bench.

If he can continue this level of performance over this coming stretch of games, he could make the Warriors' path to a trade for Porter exponentially more clear.