Moses Moody needs Warriors to grant him the 1 thing he hasn't received

As the Golden State Warriors search for the ideal resolution to the never-ending Jonathan Kuminga negotiations, another 2021 first-round draft pick is facing questions of his own. Four years after coming off the board at No. 13 overall, Moses Moody has become the epitome of polarizing.

A promising young talent who's still just 23 years of age, Moody is coming off of a season in which the highs and lows of his game were placed on full display.

Moody turned in a strong regular season as he played a career-high 22.3 minutes per game. During that time, he posted averages of 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.7 three-point field goals made while compiling an eFG% that sat just above the league average.

Unfortunately, Moody's progress seemed to grind to a halt during the 2025 NBA Playoffs, when he shot 35.0 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.

There were clear signs of progress, including a 25-point eruption against the Houston Rockets and the 12 points he managed in just 12 minutes against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Unfortunately, he also went three straight games without converting a field goal.

As Moody prepares to enter the first season on the three-year, $37.5 million contract extension that he signed in 2024, consistency will be essential to preserving his future in Steve Kerr's rotation.

Can Moses Moody live up to the $37.5 million hype? With consistent playing time, he may

The Warriors’ controversial approach to developing talent has admittedly made evaluating Moody a challenging process. 2024-25 was the first time in his career that he averaged more than 20.0 minutes per game, thus revealing how minimal the opportunities to play were during his first three seasons.

As such, Moody's fourth NBA season marked the first time that he was consistently asked to step up on both ends of the floor.

Despite Golden State waiting until the fourth and final year of his rookie contract to allow Moody to play consistently meaningful NBA minutes, the pressure is now on the fifth-year guard. He'll be making an average annual salary of $12.5 million, which is admittedly a team-friendly figure.

The harsh reality of teams that go all-in on big names with even larger contracts, however, is that every penny spent on the supporting cast must prove worthwhile for a title to be won.

In Moody's case, he's no longer the promising young player who the Warriors believe will live up to his lottery pick potential. He's now paid like a key rotational piece and will need to deliver on the faith the front office has placed in him.

Assuming the coaching staff provides the opportunity for Moody to play through his mistakes and realize the next level of his potential, Golden State's investment could pay dividends.

It's worth noting that Moody improved his catch-and-shoot three-point field goal percentage from 34.9 to 36.9 between 2023-24 and 2024-25. He also shot 48.5 percent on drives, up from 46.8 percent the previous season. Moreover, the Warriors were 1.9 points per 100 possessions better when he was on the court.

The question is: Can Moody overcome a woeful postseason to turn in a 2025-26 regular season that not only rights the ship, but secures his place as a valued contributor?