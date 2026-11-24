The Golden State Warriors, even without this recent stretch of rough play in Stephen Curry's absence, were almost certainly going to be involved as a major player on the trade market when the time came.

This roster, quite simply, is built for a superstar addition. Kristaps Porzingis' contract was designed with the optionality to be essentially erased next year, making him a walking trade chip at a $20 million salary for 2026-27. Jimmy Butler's contract is expiring, and Draymond Green's one-year extension—meant to replace his $27.6 million player option—is as well.

Now, Golden State could theoretically take that flexibility into free agency and see what they could do on the open market. But in the modern NBA, stars just don't make it into free agency as frequently as they used to. Odds are, if the Warriors want to make a star-level addition, they're going to have to do so with an in-season trade.

And even with the rest of the contracts the Warriors have available as trade chips, it seems as though Moses Moody's $12.5 million salary remains their primary sweetener in a number of moves they could be looking to make.

Moses Moody may not be long for the Warriors—but the team would be wise to wait for his return

Moody has been the subject of trade rumors essentially since his three-year, $37.5 million extension kicked in last season. His emergence last season as a bona fide starter, as he averaged 12.1 points and shot 40.1% from beyond the arc before going down with a torn patellar tendon, only cemented that narrative.

On the surface, Moody's contract is not a trade chip that could get you to a star-caliber player—both in terms of impact and in terms of potential salary-matching purposes. But there are a number of trade combinations that would take a mid-level salary like Moody's to ultimately work.

Take the Anthony Davis mock trade Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley recently drew up, for example. In the deal, the Warriors send out Porzingis, Green, Moody, a 2031 first-round pick swap, and a pair of second-round picks in exchange for taking back Davis's $58 million salary for 2026-27.

We don't need to get into the weeds on the potential fit there. Davis is a star-caliber player capable of anchoring down the big man spot, even if that might not be his preference at this point in his career. Given the Warriors' current needs, that should be sufficient explanation for this as a potential trade to explore for Golden State.

The point is that Moody's salary is necessary to get the deal done. It remains unlikely that the Warriors want to deal Butler's contract—they see him as a piece that can help elevate them into contention upon his return. But simply stacking Porzingis' $20 million and Green's $28 million salary isn't enough to get to Davis—a cost-controlled, but not a minimum, player like Moody is needed to make that deal go through.

The same goes for a potential deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. The Warriors could theoretically land Trey Murphy III with Green's contract alone. But pairing Porzingis and Moody there may be the preferable option, especially given the value Moody still has as a young player. Jalen Smith could be acquired with Moody's salary alone, saving the Porzingis deal for a larger trade closer to the deadline.

Of course, there are a number of deals the Warriors could pull off by simply pairing Porzingis or Green with one of their minimum players. Naz Reid is one, as is Wendell Carter Jr.

But Moody, especially if he can return in December or January and give the Warriors some immediately viable play on the wing, only serves to enhance their flexibility in the sort of deals they can pursue between now and the deadline.