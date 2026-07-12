Moses Moody trade could be standing between Warriors and LeBron James

The Golden State Warriors are one of the teams that are in the running to sign LeBron James in free agency this summer. However, they don’t have a ton of flexibility to sign him. Caleb Hightower of The Sporting News put some puzzle pieces together regarding a potential pathway for the Warriors to land him this summer, and it involves trading Moses Moody.

Hightower put some pieces together, including a report from Bobby Marks of ESPN. Marks stated that, if the Warriors trade Moody (even though he’s hurt) and sign Draymond Green to a certain number, they could hand James a $6 million contract. And that came after ESPN’s Brian Windhorst stated that James is prioritizing happiness over money at this point in his career.

That logic makes sense. Hightower’s theory makes sense. Though $6 million isn’t a lot of money, it’s still not a minimum. And joining the Warriors would be great for both James and Golden State.

Moses Moody trade could help Warriors sign LeBron James

James has been with the Los Angeles Lakers for about a decade now. That’s been his home. He’s competed there, won a championship there, and made the place his home for a long, long time.

But just a few weeks ago, James revealed that he would not be returning to the Lakers next season. Luka Doncic is the Lakers’ star now; Austin Reaves is alongside him, but James won’t be rejoining them.

Instead, he’s going to begin a new, likely short chapter of his career. Where will he land? That’s the million-dollar (or, in reality, much, much more) question.

The Warriors are one of the destinations James is reportedly considering this summer, but they aren’t the only team in the mix. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Denver Nuggets are the other five teams James is considering.

Any of those six would make plenty of sense for James. He would be joining a very competitive basketball team and would definitely help them become potential championship contenders.

But the Warriors might be the most interesting of all. Trading Moody and paying Green a reasonable amount could help James join the Warriors, and there, he would get to play alongside Stephen Curry.

James teaming up with Curry would be one of the best stories in the NBA, especially with how many times they squared off against one another in the Finals.

If all it takes is a Moody trade, the Warriors should definitely consider pulling the trigger.