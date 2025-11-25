Moses Moody's worst game was somehow the most encouraging sign yet

In the Golden State Warriors' 134-117 win over the Utah Jazz on Friday night, Moses Moody went 6-for-17 and finished with 15 points. While this might look like just an unimportant, inefficient shooting night on paper, it was actually indicative of a very positive development for Moody: he's showing willingness to play with an aggressive mentality.

Going out there and putting up a season-high 17 shot attempts is a good thing on its own when thinking about a guy who's continuing to develop, but it's also the fact that Moody was willing to keep shooting even when his shot wasn't falling. There's a fine line between being an empty shot-chucker and being someone who isn't afraid to keep putting up quality attempts to get themselves going. Moses falls into the latter category.

Moody spent the evening remaining aggressive, moving without the ball, consistently attacking the rim, and showing effort on the defensive end. His shot selection was certainly better than it's been in the past, and his mindset appeared to be different when it came to not shying away from attacking when things weren't working out initially.

Moses Moody looked aggressive in the Warriors' win over Utah

It's that kind of willingness to compete when the jumper hasn't landed that signals a type of maturity that a lot of young guards and wings struggle to obtain. We've been seeing that maturity in Moses as the season goes on, and Warriors fans had been hoping to see him continue to stay with an aggressive attitude ever since his 32-point outing in New Orleans last week.

What matters most is that this version of Moody looks sustainable. He's no longer drifting in and out of games or waiting for the perfect rhythm to find him. Instead, he's creating his own momentum by staying active, getting downhill, and forcing defenses to account for him.

That kind of approach tends to reward players over time, even if the short-term returns are uneven. That's because it builds the habits that lead to consistent production. Golden State has needed someone in the rotation who can embrace that type of responsibility without hesitation, and Moody is showing he is ready to be that player.

As the Warriors navigate injuries and lineup changes, having a young wing who can maintain that confidence gives Steve Kerr far more flexibility with how he deploys different groups. If Moody keeps attacking like this, the shot-making will eventually settle into place, and the team will have another dependable contributor who strengthens their long-term ceiling.