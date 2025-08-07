NBA Analyst shows exactly why Kuminga's return to the Warriors is destined to fail

As the Golden State Warriors await a resolution to their contractual stand-off with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, the fact that he will return next season, one way or another, has become abundantly clear.

Yet, this seemingly simple solution brings many other questions to the forefront, and, according to an anonymous NBA analyst speaking to NBC Sports Bay Area, the most prominent of these remains his fit in relation to veteran Draymond Green.

Green, 35, presents one of the most valuable defensive IQs in the NBA, and he will almost certainly be moved back to the four-spot this season, effectively roadblocking Kuminga from receiving the minutes he desires.

Jonathan Kuminga will have a bench role, no matter what

Prior to the Warriors' blockbuster acquisition of Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline last season, Kuminga was given significant runway and even time in the starting lineup when he was not injured.

Yet, following the acquisition of Butler, which intensified Green's misplacement at the five-spot for much of the remaining stretch of the regular season, Kuminga was sidelined and ultimately taken out of the rotation entirely.

While it was much-publicized at the time, it is important to remember that Butler and Kuminga, when playing together, had among the worst net ratings in the league despite Butler's immediate positive impact on Golden State's play style.

Yet, at the same time, Kuminga has proven he can be a leading scorer when given the chance. In the 39 games in his career in which he has played 30 or more minutes, Kuminga has averaged 20.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Nevertheless, the root of the matter comes down to one essential truth. If Green is not playing center, Kuminga can not get significant time on the court.

As an anonymous NBA Analyst pointed out to NBC Sports Bay Area, Green's game, despite his age, is still absolutely vital to Golden State's starting lineup: "[Kuminga's] a (scoring) monster at the four... But that's Draymond position. I hate Draymond’s game. Hate his game. But his IQ makes him a Hall of Famer. It’s through the roof. And that team needs it."

With the team apparently set to bring in veteran center Al Horford to play next to youngster Quinten Post, it is for the best that Green moves back to the four full-time this season. Through 68 games last year, Green averaged 29.2 minutes, leaving less opportunity than Kuminga is likely hoping for once that is off-set with Butler's minutes.

Therefore, the best Kuminga can hope for is that he can shine when Green or Butler inevitably rests, increasing his trade value enough to find a suitable new home next season.