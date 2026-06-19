While it’s not entirely clear what the Golden State Warriors aim to do this offseason, they seem to be leaning towards getting younger. If that’s the case, then they could make a shock trade with the San Antonio Spurs for De’Aaron Fox.

That might seem like a head-scratching move on its face especially after Fox struggled mightily in the NBA Finals, but it could help the Warriors get younger while also allowing them to remain competitive.

Warriors might get buy-low opportunity on De'Aaron Fox

Fox is 28-years-old and while he was San Antonio’s goat, not to be confused with GOAT, during the Finals, he has put up very solid numbers in his NBA career. Warriors fans will remember him from his time with the Sacramento Kings when he was their best player, having made the All-Star team in the 2022-23 season while looking to be a budding young star.

He hasn’t quite lived up to those expectations, but part of that has to do with the fact that he got traded to the Spurs. He went from being a primary scorer in one offense, to a team where the primary scorer and threat was Victor Wembanyama. Fox has naturally had to adjust his game.

Still, in 72 games last season he shot 48.6% from the field and 33.2% from three-point range while averaging 18.6 points. He was an All-Star and a key part of San Antonio’s team, even if things did end poorly during the playoffs.

He could be a nice addition for the Warriors since he knows how to support a star on the same team. If he can play with Wemby, then he shouldn’t mind playing with Stephen Curry who will remain the primary scorer in Golden State’s offense.

Warriors may have to part with Jimmy Butler if they want Fox

What would it take to get Fox though? The Spurs are obviously looking to win now after losing in the Finals to the New York Knicks so they will probably want a legitimate player in return. Could Jimmy Butler work in a deal? He will obviously be injured for the first half of the season, but the Spurs would love having a veteran like him to provide a boost ahead of the playoffs.

Maybe head coach Steve Kerr and the Warriors could help Fox make better decisions with the basketball and turn some of the weaknesses he displayed in the playoffs into strengths. He’s also younger and will be on the floor more reliably, although he is a bit undersized which would give the Warriors a small starting backcourt.

It’s not the likeliest move this offseason, but it would help the Warriors accomplish some of their offseason goals as much as it would come at the cost of one of their best players.