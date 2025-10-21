NBA insider emphatically squashes Warriors rumor fans have long heard

The Golden State Warriors re-signed Jonathan Kuminga to a two-year, $48.5 million deal, ending a painfully long restricted free agency saga. What it didn't end, though, was the Kuminga trade rumors. His new tradable contract only further ignited them.

One of the teams that showed the most interest in a Kuminga trade over the summer was the Kings, but the Warriors didn't want Malik Monk. On "The Athletic NBA Daily" podcast, Sam Amick said that while Sacramento may still be interested in acquiring Kuminga, the Warriors still don't want Monk.

Malik would give the Warriors another scoring threat (he averaged 17.2 points per game last season on 43.9% shooting from the field), but he can't defend, so what's the point of trading for a player who won't fit with your best player, Steph Curry?

Kuminga will become trade-eligible on Jan. 15, and barring any kind of sudden change (maybe after years Steve Kerr will find a fit for Kuminga), the Warriors will make him available before the deadline.

The Kings really wanted Kuminga over the offseason, but their best offer to the Warriors was Monk and a protected first-round pick. Golden State didn't think that was enough. The two sides revisited sign-and-trade talks late in September, but then the Warriors agreed to a two-year deal with Kuminga, ending trade talks (until January).

Warriors don't want Malik Monk in Jonathan Kuminga trade

Trading Kuminga is Golden State's only way to upgrade the roster. It's completely understandable why the Warriors don't have their sights set on a player like Monk, when someone like Lauri Markkanen (or even Giannis Antetokounmpo?!?!) could be available before the deadline. Giannis is a stretch, but Lauri isn't.

If you could have a player like Lauri, why would you want Monk? The issue with that is if the Jazz make Lauri available, there will be several interested teams, as Lauri's versatility makes him a good fit just about anywhere.

It's too bad for the Kings, who, as Amick noted, structured their offseason around locking Keegan Murary down long-term, and building around him. Not only did Sacramento extend Murray on a five-year, $140 million head-scratching deal, but it didn't really build around him, much less have a good offseason.

You can bet that if (more like when) the Warriors listen to offers for Kuminga before the deadline, the Kings will come calling, but they don't have what Golden State wants, so the answer will once again be no.