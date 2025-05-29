Nets will deliver Warriors their Jonathan Kuminga wish if surging rumors are true

If there's one thing we learned from the Golden State Warriors playoff exit at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, it's that they can't afford to let Jonathan Kuminga walk for nothing as a restricted free agent this offseason.

The Warriors need to get something of value in return if Kuminga does depart this summer, and fortunately that wish will be granted so long as the Brooklyn Nets don't intervene with their abundance of cap space.

A Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade will be required if the Nets don't show interest

Brooklyn is the only team that can realistically afford to offer Kuminga the contract he's after with outright cap space, which would then leave the Warriors with a decision on whether to match and retain the young forward.

NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line pondered that possibility on Wednesday, detailing that a sign-and-trade would be essentially inevitable so long as Brooklyn turn away from restricted free agents.

"Nets GM Sean Marks has chased restricted free agents before, like Otto Porter Jr. and Allen Crabbe, but what if the Nets decline to extend offer sheets to RFAs this summer? Kuminga in particular would be all but forced to find a sign-and-trade," Fischer wrote.

So what are the chances that the Nets forego the Kuminga opportunity and leave him for another team to target via a sign-and-trade? Well, in looking at Brooklyn's cap space just over a month ago, Brian Lewis of The New York Post referred to it as 'unlikely'.

"The opportunity cost of using their $45 million in cap space on available targets such as Jonathan Kuminga, Josh Giddey, Quentin Grimes and Santi Aldama could be too high...Despite Kuminga regularly being linked to the Nets, it seems unlikely," Lewis wrote.

With further reports that the Warriors and Kuminga's camp will explore sign-and-trade scenarios, Golden State fans can rest a little easier knowing that the franchise will get something for the 22-year-old if he does leave.

However, that's not to say fans will be comfortable with what the Warriors see in return. For example, the recent proposal of Kuminga for Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic would be incredibly underwhelming value, even despite Golden State's previous interest in the 2x All-Star and need for a veteran stretch big.

Kuminga displayed his enormous talent and potential in the last four games of the playoffs, averaging over 24 points on in excess of 55% shooting in a string of performances that could help generate the $20+ million contract he desires.