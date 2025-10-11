No-brainer Giannis-Warriors trade may be too good for Bucks to ignore

Giannis Antetokounmpo's future at the Milwaukee Bucks continues to be a major talking point heading into the NBA season, with the Golden State Warriors undoubtedly keeping an eye on the 2x MVP given their long-held dream to pair him with Stephen Curry.

The Warriors could be in position to land Antetokounmpo if he becomes available as soon as mid-season. Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports recently outlined intrigue in Golden State's potential of trading for the 30-year-old given the value in their future picks and the presence of Jimmy Butler as a salary-matching piece.

Multi-team trade lands Giannis Antetokounmpo at the Warriors

So, how would a deal actually look? The Bucks and Butler might not have mutual interest in one another, but the Phoenix Suns certainly did want the 6x All-Star when they were looking to move Kevin Durant to the Warriors in February.

Let's have a look at a potential three-team deal involving the Warriors, Bucks and Suns that could take place before the February deadline:

Warriors Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Bucks Receive: Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, 2027, 2029, 2032 First-Round Picks (from GSW), Top Five Protected 2032 First-Round Pick (from PHO)

Suns Receive: Jimmy Butler, Gary Payton II

Why the Warriors consider it

Despite Butler still being a top 20-25 player in the league, and Curry remaining a top six or seven player, most analysts believe the Warriors are just outside the top tier of contenders in the Western Conference.

Adding a top three player still in the middle of his prime would almost guarantee elevation into true contender status, while their window would remain open for a while longer given Antetokoumpo is over five years younger than Butler.

This trade would have to come with the assurance of Antetokounmpo signing long-term, which is exactly why the Warriors are also acquiring his brother to add an extra layer of contentment.

Why the Bucks consider it

If the Bucks truly don't want Butler for themselves, taking a gamble on Green's talent isn't the worst idea. For all the question marks surrounding his defense and overall efficiency, the 23-year-old did average 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists on the two-seed Houston Rockets last season.

It's the picks that really present the value here. Curry will be 39, 41 and 44-years-old by the time they convey, while even Antetokounmpo himself will be 37 at the point that tantalizing 2032 pick comes along. The Suns are also a mess at present and who knows where they could possibly be seven years down the track.

Could the Bucks get more picks from a team like the Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs? Sure. But they won't nearly be as valuable as from Golden State given those teams have young cores in place that promises them relevance for the next decade plus.

Why the Suns consider it

After a horrible experience with the Booker-Beal-Durant trio, the Suns are stuck in the middle as a team not really in contention, yet without many of their own picks or overall draft capital for a bright future either.

A Butler-Booker duo would at least give the Suns a chance against almost every team, particularly in the playoffs if they can make it that far. Green is a young talent but has yet to enter the top 100 players in the league according to many preseason rankings, while Brooks is a valuable role player but nothing more. Giving up both and a protected first-round pick for the 18th best player in the league (according to ESPN) is very reasonable value.