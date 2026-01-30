Painful Warriors truth fans don’t want to admit has become crystal clear

The aftermath of the Golden State Warriors' decision to trade for Jimmy Butler last year made it seem like the team really could win another championship with Steph Curry. They made it out of the play-in tournament, past the Rockets in the first round, and, if it weren't for Curry's injury, could've (or would've) made it past the Timberwolves in the semifinals. In the end, though, the 2025 playoffs could mark the closest the team came to winning another title with the superstar guard before he retires.

Golden State's offseason was put on hold until the front office decided on Jonathan Kuminga's future. The biggest signing was Al Horford, who is limited in the impact he can have at 39. The Warriors thought that they'd be able to trade Kuminga for a valuable rotation player before the Feb. 5 deadline, but his value has tanked even lower.

It already seemed like Golden State wouldn't accomplish its goal of winning another title with Curry, at least not this season, before Jimmy Butler tore his ACL. Now, the chances of that happening have dropped even lower, but the front office might've just been tossed a lifeline.

Their dream scenario took one step closer to becoming reality on Wednesday when ESPN reported that the Bucks are listening to offers for Giannis Antetokounmpo. If they can make a trade happen, their odds would jump up, but it wouldn't guarantee a title.

Warriors may not win another championship with Steph Curry

Curry is still one of the best guards in the league, even at 37. It's why Golden State went through with the Butler trade, a move that many thought wouldn't go in the team's favor, for reasons that didn't pertain to an injury.

The Warriors believed they had something special with Curry, Butler, and Draymond Green. They still think that trio can make some noise next season, as they reportedly plan not to trade Butler as he recovers (unless it's for Giannis), and hope that he'll be able to pick up where he left off when he returns. Of course, there is no guarantee that it will happen, especially at his age (he will be 37 in September), and after that kind of injury.

Never say never, but, unfortunately, in this case, it feels like Golden State's glory days, at least with Steph, are in the rearview mirror, barring striking a deal with Milwaukee. That's a real possibility, and could perhaps even happen before next week's deadline. If he ends up going elsewhere, though, whether that be in a week or during the offseason, the Warriors may have run out of chances.