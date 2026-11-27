Dejounte Murray wants out and Jordan Poole has publicly expressed his dissatisfaction at his current situation, but neither hold much interest to the Golden State Warriors as trade targets ahead of the mid-season deadline.

Instead, the Warriors just have to patiently wait out what is seemingly a ticking time bomb at the New Orleans Pelicans, while simultaneously putting themselves in position to take advantage once Joe Dumars and the front office inevitably decide to be more serious about the state of their franchise.

Pelicans are a ticking time bomb Warriors must wait out

There's already been murmurs about unhappiness among other players at the Pelicans, and that shouldn't be overly surprising considering they've began this season 5-14 after winning just 26 games last campaign.

This is a somewhat talented roster with worthwhile trade targets, meaning the root of the issues have to lie deep within the culture of the franchise. Trey Murphy III is still a 'dream' target for Golden State, and Herb Jones will still be of interest to rival contenders despite his underwhelming play this season.

Even Zion Williamson -- a controversial and much maligned former first overall pick -- may prove an interesting gamble for a team who thinks his reputation can be reborn literally anywhere outside New Orleans.

Scoop: Was told from a friend in a front office that Rich Paul is absolutely ANHILATING the Pelicans in his conversations with other teams, as he tries to get Dejounte to another team.



Saying Dejounte's poor play and attitude is all their fault and airing a bunch of their dirty… — Michael McNamara (@atacostsubstack) November 25, 2026

For the moment, the front office is sticking fat with a roster that clearly doesn't work. They made a coaching change with the arrival of Jamahl Mosely during the offseason, but that hasn't proved overly beneficial based on the first 19 games.

The Pelicans continue to have high trade demands on the likes of Murphy and Jones, prompting NBA insider Jake Fischer to state that the Warriors don't even have the means to acquire the 26-year-old -- which is ridiculous for a non-All-Star who's averaged just over 15 points in 11 games this season.

Warriors may have to move on from Trey Murphy III pursuit

As much as the Warriors should remain patient and not try to force a Murphy trade by paying overs, they also can't pass on other valuable opportunities because they're simply waiting for the Pelicans to tear things down and start over.

If there's a trade elsewhere that can make their team better over the short and long-term, they should look at it even if it reduces their capacity to acquire Murphy when he truly becomes available. This shouldn't be a Giannis Antetokounmpo situation where Golden State protect its assets for years holding out for their dream trade target.