Perfect Warriors trade target no longer an option after contract extension
Outside of finding another star to pair with Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors biggest roster need right now stems from the front court and their lack of a shooting big man.
But if the Warriors do want to address that need with a trade prior to February's mid-season deadline, then one of their best targets is no longer on the table. Following some trade speculation dating back to last season, Wendell Carter Jr. has secured his future with the Orlando Magic after signing a three-year, $59 million contract extension on Monday according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Wendell Carter Jr. would have been a perfect acquisition for the Warriors
Carter was already under contract for a further two seasons, yet there was some conjecture surrounding his tenure with the Magic after the franchise re-signed big men Goga Bitadze and Mo Wagner to multi-year deals in free agency.
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported in June that rival teams had expressed interest in trading for Carter, while William Guillory of The Athletic also linked the 25-year-old as a trade target for the New Orleans Pelicans.
However, Carter's extension now makes him ineligible to be traded prior to February's deadline, in doing so reducing the margin for error Golden State have in acquiring the shooting five they currently lack.
The Warriors previously had interest in Carter when he was a member of the Chicago Bulls during the lead up to the 2020 NBA Draft. The 6'10" center has since developed into a quality starter in Orlando, albeit he's struggled with injury over recent seasons.
Carter appeared in 55 games for the Magic last season, averaging 11.0 points and 6.9 rebounds in 25.6 minutes while shooting 37.4% from three-point range. A 25-year-old, 6'10" floor spacer would have been ideal for Golden State, particularly given it likely wouldn't have required an exorbitant trade package, and the fact Carter makes less than $12 million this season.
A previous trade proposal would have seen the Warriors give up Moses Moody, Kevon Looney and two-second round picks in exchange for Carter. Instead, the former seventh overall pick is the latest of a number of potential stretch bigs off the market, with Lauri Markkanen having re-signed in Utah and Karl-Anthony Towns dealt recently to the New York Knicks in a blockbuster trade.
Where the Warriors could head now is anyone's guess. Veteran Toronto Raptors big man Kelly Olynyk could be a potential option, but we'll likely have to wait at least a couple of months into the season before anything materializes.