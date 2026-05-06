Kristaps Porzingis could revive Warriors' dream Trey Murphy III trade

Given his relatively low salary in comparison to the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard, New Orleans Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III remains arguably the most ideal trade target for the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors have had significant interest in Murphy previously, and now Kristaps Porzingis could hold the key to the franchise renewing discussions with the Pelicans over the 25-year-old.

Warriors could try and send Kristaps Porzingis in Trey Murphy III package

Pelicans expert Chris Lambert recently floated Porzingis as a potential free agency option for the franchise, something that certainly makes some sense considering the complementary skillsets of the veteran center and franchise star Zion Williamson.

Golden State should actually try and get on the front-foot to capitalize on the Pelicans potential interest in Porzingis, bringing him back at a number somewhere in the vicinity of the $27 million Murphy will make in the second season of a four-year deal -- perhaps something in the window of $20-23 million.

In an ideal world, this might happen in a sign-and-trade during the offseason. Unfortunately, it's almost impossible to see New Orleans giving the injury-prone Porzingis a minimum three-year contract to make a sign-and-trade feasible.

Instead, the Warriors could sign Porzingis at a slightly inflated short-term salary to make him a perfect trade candidate to include in a deal for a player like Murphy mid-season. Giving Porzingis a bigger salary than you might expect, and so too Draymond Green, is an idea that was floated back in early March as a means to effectively have a human trade exception.

Green's $27.6 million player option for next season would be perfect for a Murphy trade if he picked the option up, but it's hard to see the Pelicans having the same level of interest in the former Defensive Player of the Year in comparison to Porzingis.

Whether it's Green or Porzingis, the Warriors would also have to include multiple first-round picks to land a player who averaged a career-high 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals this season on 47% shooting from the floor and 37.9% from 3-point range.

Trey Murphy III remains a dream target for the Warriors

Murphy has always appeared like an ideal option for Golden State, but even more so now in the wake of trading Jonathan Kuminga, and with the long-term injuries suffered by Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody.

ESPN insider Anthony Slater recently outlined the "glaring problem" the Warriors have when it comes to their lack of wing/forward options, something that Murphy would instantly address with his elite combination of athleticism and 3-point shooting.

There will be no shortage of competition if Murphy does eventually become available, having taken strides in every season of his five-year career despite remaining on a dysfunctional Pelicans team.