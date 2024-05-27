1 Dream, 1 Reach and 1 Realistic Free Agent Target for the Golden State Warriors
Dream: LeBron James
If there's one player the Warriors dream of adding in free agency this offseason, it would have to be LeBron James -- not just because they'd be acquiring one of the best players in the league, but because they'd be doing so on an incredibly cheap contract.
James has a $51.4 million player option for next season, giving him the opportunity to opt out and reconsider his future. On TNT's alternate broadcast of Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, James' manager Rich Paul raised eyebrows when he labelled his client a free agent.
So if James does opt out and become a free agent, why would he turn down another max contract to sign a near-minimum one with Golden State? Well, the idea of drafting Bronny James to lure his father is an intriguing proposition for teams, most notably the Phoenix Suns who could look to add both James' to Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.
Given the Warriors explored a shock trade for James at February's mid-season deadline, it's not implausible to think that they too could try a similar strategy. Golden State currently hold the 52nd pick in next month's draft, three selections ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers who could also draft Bronny as a means to retaining their superstar.
Signing James should still be seen as a dream scenario for the Warriors, but it's not one that's completely out of the realms of possibility as stunning as it would be to see him join the team he met in four-straight NBA Finals.