1 Pivotal Question Facing Every Warriors Player Entering Training Camp
There's less than two weeks until Golden State Warriors training camp gets underway in Hawaii, signalling the start of what's set to be a crucial campaign for the franchise.
The Warriors are set to look very different from the team that posted a solid 46-36 record last season, but who were brutally and embarrasingly eliminated by the Sacramento Kings in the first Play-In Tournament game.
One face will be a glaring absentee -- Klay Thompson. The franchise legend was joined in departure by fellow veteran guard Chris Paul this offseason, with the duo replaced by fresh faces in De'Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield among others.
The Warriors will face a myriad of questions during training camp and preseason
Golden State's training camp was seemingly solidified on Tuesday with training camp deals reportedly handed to forwards Javan Johnson and Donta Scott, following exhibition 10 contracts also being given to Yuri Collins and Jackson Rowe.
The Warriors still have a decision to make with 52nd overall pick Quinten Post whose contract situation remains unconfirmed. The seven-foot center is expected to be with the team in some capacity, particularly given the lack of centers currently on the training camp roster.
Steve Kerr has already stated this offseason that "other than Steph (Curry) and Draymond (Green), I don't know that anybody has a position set." That could lead to one of the fiercest and most important training camps in recent Warriors history, with almost every player realistically vying for rotation minutes once the regular season gets underway against the Portland Trail Blazers on October 23.
Let's pose one question for every Golden State player currently on the main roster entering training camp, starting with those who are most likely to push for a starting role at the start of the season: