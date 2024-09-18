Warriors Full Training Camp Roster Revealed: Full Analysis, Expected Starting Lineup
The Golden State Warriors reportedly signed Javan Johnson and Donta Scott to exhibit 10 contracts on Tuesday, in doing so seemingly completing their 21-man roster for the start of training camp.
Following media day on September 30, the Warriors will jet off to Hawaii to complete training camp that will conclude with their first preseason game against the L.A. Clippers on September 5.
With fresh faces, a deep roster and a myriad of roles up for grabs in Steve Kerr's rotation, this preseason forecasts to be one of the most fascinating in recent Golden State history.
Golden State Warriors Training Camp Roster
Guards:
Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, De'Anthony Melton, Buddy Hield, Gary Payton II, Moses Moody, Lindy Waters III, Daeqwon Plowden (two-way), Pat Spencer (two-way) Reece Beekman (two-way), Yuri Collins (Exhibit 10)
Forwards:
Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, Gui Santos, Jackson Rowe (exhibit 10), Javan Johnson (exhibit 10), Donta Scott (exhibit 10)
Centers:
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Kevon Looney
Analysis:
When laid out like this, it becomes alarmingly obvious the Warriors lack of center options, with only two making up the complement of 21 players. It's important to note that 52nd overall pick Quinten Post isn't part of this group just yet, but is expected to be part of the final roster in some capacity when the regular season gets underway in Portland on October 23. The seven-foot center is expected to take a two-way contract, likely in place of Reece Beekman who could spend the season developing in Santa Cruz.
Yet even including Post into the equation, there's a distinct lack of size that could again become a major issue for Golden State. Fans have often criticized the front office for failing to address this concern over recent seasons, and it once again figures to be a point of condemnation unless Post develops into a rotation player during his rookie year.
Speaking of fan criticisms, the glut of guards on the roster has long been a concern that will seemingly remain. In fairness, a number of the players listed as guards on Basketball Reference are likely to play the majority of their minutes at small forward.
The Warriors appear in a good place with their forwards, albeit there's some lack of shooting that will be another reason why the likes of Moses Moody, Buddy Hield and Lindy Waters III play their fair share of time at the three.
Expected Starting Lineup:
Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green
Only Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are solidified in the starting lineup, and even then the latter's role will be determined by how Kerr fills out the remaining three positions. For Golden State to be greatly improved next season, they need significiant individual growth from their most talented players in Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziesmki.
It therefore makes sense that those two would be expected to start, though it also creates a major problem with a 6'6" Green having to start at center. If that fails to prove effective or sustainable, expect Kerr to start Jackson-Davis in place of one of Kuminga or Wiggins.
While Podziemski is expected to take the shooting guard spot vacated by Klay Thompson, De'Anthony Melton has proven a starting-caliber player in recent years and could push for the role. Hield and Moody are more unlikely candidates, but could be options if the Warriors desperately need more shooting.