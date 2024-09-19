1 Pivotal Question Facing Every Warriors Player Entering Training Camp
Potential Starters
Stephen Curry - Is there any sign of decline?
This is the question that will face Curry entering every season for the remainder of his career. The 2x MVP's numbers were down across the board last season, having averaged three points less per game thanks to slightly worse shooting from the floor and three-point range. His assists per game were also down from 6.3 to 5.1, though that can largely be attributed to the presence of Chris Paul.
While the slight decline last season may be concerning for someone who's now 36, Curry reminded everyone of his brilliance and erased concerns during the semi-final and final of this summer's Olympics. Needless to say if Curry can't remain a top 10 player in the league, the Warriors hopes of a deep playoff run practically fade to zero.
Brandin Podziemski - Is the scoring jump visible enough to reach lofty ambitions?
Podziemski told Sportskeeda's Mark Medina in July that he wants to be viewed as a future star and in the Most Improved Player race next season. After averaging 9.2 points per game last season, the scoring is the clear element that needs a significant jump for those ambitious to be reached.
De'Anthony Melton - Are you completely free of the back concerns?
As outlined here earlier in the week, Melton's fitness will be a major watch in training camp. After being limited to just 38 games last season, is the 26-year-old not only available but ready to provide the impact Golden State need from him?
Andrew Wiggins - Was 2023-24 just a blip on the radar?
Wiggins averaged at least 16.9 points in each of his first nine years, but that dropped to 13.2 last season which included a brief demotion to the bench mid-season. While this question is a big one for the Warriors, it shouldn't be in focus right now given Wiggins is still dealing with the recent death of his father Mitchell.
Jonathan Kuminga - Have the skills/understanding improved enough to be a small forward option?
"Can he be a three? That's a big question. And I don't know the answer to it."
That was Steve Kerr's assessment of Kuminga in the wake of the Warriors 2023-24 season. So has the 21-year-old's ball-handling, shooting and decision-making improved sufficiently to be a small forward? If it has, Kuminga is a certain starter, may average the most minutes on the team, and could quickly become the out-and-out second-best player on the team.
Draymond Green - Is the body physically ready to be a starting center from opening night?
Many project Golden State's starting lineup to feature Wiggins, Kuminga and Green in the front court, but that leaves a huge ask on the 34-year-old to be the starting center from opening night. Given Green has had his share of injury concerns in recent years, it could prove completely unsustainable.
Trayce Jackson-Davis - Is there something to suggest more than solid role player?
Jackson-Davis' impressive rookie season would suggest he can be a 10+ year player in the League. Yet already 24-years-old, slightly undersized at 6'9" and without a jump-shot at this stage, the upside is somewhat limited. Is there a new element Jackson-Davis has added to his game this offseason that makes him more than just a nice 20-25 minute per game role player?