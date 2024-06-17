3 Free Agency mistakes the Golden State Warriors must avoid making
Few free agency periods over recent years have been as important as this one will be for the Golden State Warriors. Not only do they have to contend with the potential departure of a franchise legend in Klay Thompson, but all their decisions come in the aftermath of a season where they failed to make the playoffs for just the third time in the last dozen years.
The Warriors will be one of the teams most under the microscope in the coming weeks -- that's just what happens when you still possess one of the league's greatest ever players in Stephen Curry.
The Golden State Warriors must avoid making some egregious free agency mistakes that could come back to haunt them
It's less than two weeks now until NBA free agency begins, presenting as a time that could shape the short and long-term future of the franchise. While an even bigger change could formulate in the way of a blockbuster trade, any deal Golden State makes will come in conjunction with what happens, or what they expect to happen in free agency.
The future of Thompson is the most pressing concern, particularly after his social media activity drew plenty of speculation over the weekend. Yet the coming days will also provide an indication on the key trio of Chris Paul, Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II, each of whom could become free agents as well.
The Warriors must be clear and precise with their entire offseason plan, otherwise they risk making mistakes that could shift the entire complexion of the franchise for the worse. Let's have a look at those potential mistakes in relation to the free agency decision-making ahead for Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office.