3 Golden State Warriors who might not last the entire 2024-25 season
An offseason of change is far from over for the Golden State Warriors, with the front office and ownership still looking for ways to improve their roster around 2x MVP Stephen Curry.
As a result, Curry and perhaps long-time veteran teammate Draymond Green may be the only untouchables on the Warrior roster, leaving a number of players vulnerable if the right trade comes along.
The Golden State Warriors have a number of key rotation players they could look to move on via trade in the next 12 months
Golden State have proven to be active since their 2023-24 season ended in calamitous fashion in the Play-In Tournament, and not just in free agency where they lost veterans Klay Thompson and Chris Paul while adding De'Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield.
Prior to free agency the Warriors executed a trade for Lindy Waters III from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and more notably they aggressively pursued a deal for 9x All-Star Paul George only for the L.A. Clippers to prove unwilling.
Since then Golden State have been the team most linked to a trade for 2023 All-Star Lauri Markkanen, though there's a growing belief that the seven-foot forward will remain with the Utah Jazz and sign an extension once eligible from August 6.
If the Warriors can't orchestrate a deal for Markkanen, the lack of alternatives on the trade market could result in them biding their time and entering the season with their current 14-man roster. That doesn't mean they won't continue to be one of the most aggressive buyers on the market, particularly if another star becomes available where they could utilize a combination of their young players and future draft assets.
It doesn't necessarily need to be a blockbuster move though, with the potential that Golden State could add a role player in a position of need, or make a move that ensures their financial flexibility going forward.
While every player outside Curry and arguably Green could be a trade candidate in the next 12 months, let's look at three players in particular whose time with the franchise may be nearing its conclusion.