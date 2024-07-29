Jazz could reject Warriors and others in shocking 180 degree Lauri Markkanen twist
It feels like the NBA world is awaiting an outcome on All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen, with the Golden State Warriors having been the most prominent team in trade discussions with the Utah Jazz over recent weeks.
The Warriors still appear a fair way from being able to land Markkanen, unless they're willing to relinquish impressive young guard Brandin Podziemski as part of a trade package that would also include salary filler and future picks.
The Utah Jazz could pivot from trading Lauri Markkanen to the Golden State Warriors or elsewhere, and instead pair him with a second star
Other Western Conference rivals such as the San Antonio Spurs or Houston Rockets could also be in the mix for Markkanen, yet the 27-year-old remaining with the Jazz is seen as the most likely scenario according to ESPN's Zach Lowe.
While it wouldn't be a shock to see Utah reject Golden State and others in extending Markkanen's contract once eligible on August 6, it would raise some questions on their direction given the assumptive stance that they wish to tank in the hope of a high draft pick next year.
What would be even more shocking at this point, and a complete 180 degree flip from the tanking route, would be if they chose to not only keep Markkanen but also pursue their own trade for a rival star.
That's what the Jazz could potentially do in the form of New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, with Lowe revealing a conversation he had with a person he labelled as "someone smart within the league."
"And I said, well, that's interesting, because what if what happens with Markkanen is they just sign them and he's not traded? Like, what's the move? And he said, well, would the Jazz ever trade for Brandon Ingram and build around Ingram and Markkanen?"- Zach Lowe
Lowe mentioned that he pushed back against the idea, suggesting that a Markannen-Ingram duo would still be nothing but a "mediocre" team. He's right -- the Jazz could be competitive sure, but a playoff team in a tough Western Conference? Unlikely.
It's for this reason that an Ingram trade to Utah would be truly shocking, even if the franchise had made previous plays for Mikal Bridges and even superstar free agent Paul George. It doesn't make sense for them to continue being in no-man's land, which is exactly why the entire Markkanen trade discussion has emerged.
Perhaps the Jazz believe they can be bad enough even with Markkanen, likely leaving the Warriors in a tough spot with a deep roster that lacks the top end All-Star talent next to Stephen Curry.