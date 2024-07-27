Major cold water thrown on Warriors chance of Lauri Markkanen trade
The Golden State Warriors hopes of trading for Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen have been no secret over recent weeks, with the franchise looking to pair the 2023 All-Star with 2x MVP Stephen Curry.
Nothing has been forthcoming to date with reports that the Warriors offer for the 27-year-old centers around Moses Moody and future draft picks, while the Jazz want to get their hands on impressive young guard Brandin Podziemski.
The Golden State Warriors chances of landing Lauri Markkanen may be dwindling according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst
On the most recent episode of the Hoop Collective podcast alongside ESPN colleagues Tim Bontemps and Tim McMahon, Brian Windhorst has seemingly poured cold water on the trade possibility by stating, “I think if that deal was going to happen, it would have happened.”
While Windhorst's comment may provide a pessimistic outlook on Golden State's hopes of landing Markkanen, plenty can change in the space of nearly two weeks before the Finnish forward becomes extension eligible on August 6.
Western Conference rivals the San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets were also mentioned on the podcast as potential destinations for a player who has averaged 24.5 points and 8.5 rebounds on 49/40/89 shooting splits over the past two seasons.
MacMahon believes the Warriors would have to surrender their best young asset to have any chance of a trade, stating, “I just don't see how the jazz would ever do that deal without Podziemski in it.” Jonathan Kuminga remains a chance to be involved in any potential deal, yet Utah are less inclined to take on the talented 21-year-old forward given his own extension eligibility that could see him command in excess of $150 million.
A recent trade proposal from Brett Siegel of Clutch Points would see Golden State give up Kuminga, Moody, veteran Kevon Looney and three future first-round picks for Markkanen and young shot-blocker Walker Kessler.
Markkanen will make $18 million next season, though that could rise significantly if he renegotiates and extends with the Jazz. The Warriors would likely have to wait to re-sign the former seventh overall pick in free agency where he could command as much as a five-year, $269 million contract.