3 Major Takeaways from Day Two of Warriors Training Camp
The Golden State Warriors completed their second day of training camp in Hawaii on Wednesday, with the team now just days away from their preseason opener against the L.A. Clippers on Saturday at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Much of the buzz continues to surround what Steve Kerr's starting lineup and rotation will look like entering the season, with plenty of uncertainty remaining as players battle it out for specific positions amid a deep Warrior roster.
Training camp continues to provide fans clarity on what to expect from the Warriors this season
Here are three major takeaways from the second day of training camp as Golden State continue to prepare for what they hope will be a bounce-back season.
1. Loon's shooting
Fans are intrigued to see the next evolution of Kevon Looney after the veteran center detailed an offseason that's seen him get up 400-500 threes per day. However, if you expected Looney to turn into Brook Lopez or another genuine stretch big overnight, think again.
While Looney may have finished Wednesday's practice with a corner three, Kerr was quick to point out that the 3x NBA champion will be a broken play, end of the shot-clock bail out option rather than someone who will be taking threes during the general flow of the Warrior offense.
2. Draymond Green's role
It's the big question mark still surrounding the Warriors -- will Draymond Green start at power forward or center? Kerr still doesn't know himself, but there's plenty of machinations that will derive from whichever way he chooses to go.
Given Kerr outlined that he doesn't want to play Green heavy minutes at the five (via Anthony Slater) and that the veteran himself stated "I'm really good next to a center" (via Sam Gordon), there's evidently a growing trend that suggests Golden State will start a traditional big man in their hopes of returning to being an elite defensive team this season.
That would make for an intriguing battle for the starting small forward role between Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga, with the veteran perhaps slightly ahead based on what's been said prior to and during training camp.
3. No starting lineups or second units
While we may be able to take educated guesses based on what Kerr's saying, we're not necessarily getting concrete evidence based on what he's doing. According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, "the Warriors practiced unsolidified teams and groups — no starting lineups or second units."
Now just days away from the preseason opener, you'd have to expect that will change which will give us a greater understanding of where Kerr and the Warriors want to go in regard to the rotation.