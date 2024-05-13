3 Post-Draft Lottery Questions That Could Impact Golden State Warriors' Future
Could Spurs draft hand further their interest in Chris Paul?
Very little will ever live up to the joy of winning the 2023 draft lottery, but the San Antonio Spurs again came out as winners from this year's iteration. The Spurs moved up one spot from their pre-lottery position to get the fourth overall pick, while they also get the eighth pick from the Toronto Raptors following last year's Jakob Poeltl trade.
San Antonio now has enormous flexibility with what it can do this offseason -- do they continue to stockpile young talent by adding two more top 10 selections, or could Victor Wembanyama's extraordinary rookie season push them into accelerating their rebuild?
Either way it's a scary proposition for rival teams in the Western Conference, and particularly a team like the Warriors who are teetering on the edge of the playoffs. More than that though, the Spurs' draft position could impact Golden State's offseason ahead.
ESPN's latest mock draft has San Antonio filling their point-guard hole by taking Kentucky's Rob Dillingham. However, the ESPN broadcast on Sunday, and previously NBA insider Marc Stein, have suggested that the Spurs may look to add a veteran point-guard to help their youth grow.
Enter Chris Paul who could be a legitimate free agent target for San Antonio should his non-guaranteed deal be waived by Golden State. Stein already floated the Spurs as a destination for Paul last month, yet that push could extend ever further if they can acquire someone like Dillingham in the draft.