3 Proposed Moses Moody trades the Warriors might consider
1. Warriors land another three-and-D forward
Moody's $5.8 million salary for this season makes any singe-player deal difficult, unless the Warriors are getting back another player on their rookie contract as was the case with this proposal that sends Isaiah Jackson to the Bay.
The framework of any Moody trade is likely to include another Golden State player, as is the case with this one that lands the franchise an experienced forward in Dorian Finney-Smith.
If there's a team that's in a position to take a risky on Moody and give him a significant amount of minutes, it's the rebuilding Brooklyn Nets who are forecast to be one of the worst teams in the league this season.
The Nets are expected to move on from veterans like Finney-Smith, Cameron Johnson and Dennis Schroder at some point this season. While they'd ideally get a first-round pick in exchange for Finney-Smith, taking a chance on Moody and a second-round pick may still interest them.
There's also the fact they'd move off Finney-Smith's $15.4 million player option for next season and take on two expiring contracts, allowing them further financial flexibility that all rebuilding teams should be after.
From a Golden State perspective, ideally Moody would be a similar type to Finney-Smith -- perhaps with a little more offense and without the same defensive capacity. Yet at no point has Steve Kerr hinted that Moody could become the starting-calibre, 25-30 minute per game player that Finney-Smith has been over recent years.
This trade may weirdly enough come down to Payton and how he looks physically at the start of the season. If the defensive-minded guard is capable of reviving his previous impact, then this trade probably isn't worth it from a Warrior point of view. However, if that's not the case, it's a deal the front office could consider given Finney-Smith ticks the boxes of size, high-level defense, experience, playoff history, and reasonable three-point shooting.