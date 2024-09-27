3 Proposed Moses Moody trades the Warriors might consider
2. Warriors get their stretch big
Golden State getting themselves a true shooting big man cannot be understated. There's a reason they went hard after Lauri Markkanen this offseason, while Steve Kerr recently suggested that Jonathan Kuminga's hopes of playing small forward are largely determined by having a shooting five alongside him on the floor.
The Warriors don't currently have one outside of Quinten Post who shouldn't be relied upon as a 52nd overall pick in his rookie season. There could be a few different options for them around the league, but there's one that stands above most when it comes to contract value.
This isn't the first time Wendell Carter has been proposed as a trade target for Golden State, and it probably won't be the last either. The Orlando Magic re-signed centers Goga Bitadze and Mo Wagner this offseason, leaving enough to suggest that a Carter trade could be plausible.
Moody, a lottery protected first-round pick, a second-round pick, and a 3x champion in Kevon Looney is a fair package to give up for someone who averaged 11 points last season, but again it's more so how Carter could change the dynamic of the team rather than just who he is as a player.
The 25-year-old shot 37.4% from beyond the arc last season, rebounds the ball at a high rate, has shown enough passing ability to fit the Warrior system, and is a steady enough defender while providing size at 6'10".
A playoff team like the Magic aren't going to hand Moody a chunk of minutes like the Nets necessarily would, but they're still young and developing enough to the point where you could see them being interested in adding another piece to their young core, not to mention the picks that could help arm them for a big trade down the road.