Rookie big man impresses Warriors amid long-awaited contract confirmation
After months of waiting and wondering what the Golden State Warriors plans were, the franchise finally resolved the short-term future of Quinten Post by signing him to a two-way contract on Tuesday.
The decision on the 52nd overall pick had long been expected, yet more surprising was the fact it was Summer League standout Daeqwon Plowden, not Pat Spencer or Reece Beekman, who was waived in order to fit Post onto the roster.
Quinten Post has impressed the Warriors ahead of training camp
While there's an element of disappointment in the Plowden decision, that doesn't subtract from the excitement surrounding Post who gives the Warriors a completely unique prospect on this year's roster.
Not only is the seven-footer the only player above 6'10" on the entire roster, but his shooting ability from the center position is something Golden State lack from veteran Kevon Looney and second-year big Trayce Jackson-Davis. That means that while he may have been a late second-round pick, there's interest in Post and his potential that may not necessarily reflect a usual player at that selection.
That clearly extends to the franchise as well, with Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area revealing on Tuesday that one source calls Post “an exciting developmental guy.”
The expectations should probably be tempered given Post is on a two-way contract, suggesting that the 24-year-old is likely to spend his fair share of time in the G League with Santa Cruz. Yet we also thought that about rookies Brandin Podziemski and Jackson-Davis this time last year, only for them to be starters at different points during the second half of the season.
The fact Johnson refers to Post having impressed the Warriors is only more encouraging, and adds to the fascination of how he may perform in training camp and during the opportunity he could get across the team's six preseason games.
This is an offensive-minded big man -- something Golden State have scarcely had in recent years. Not only did Post average 17.0 points and shot 43.1% (3.3 attempts per game) with the Boston College Eagles last season, but he also showcased passing ability in averaging 2.9 assists per game.
During a recent interview with Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard, head coach Steve Kerr was asked about Jonathan Kuminga and the possibilities of the 21-year-old playing at small forward this season. Kerr's response, “he’s definitely a small forward if we’ve got a shooting five out on the floor, right?" Well if that's the case, Post is really the only "shooting five" on the entire roster.
This isn't to say that Post will be a rotation player this season, or ever for that matter, but it does got to show why Warriors fans should be interested in his potential and how it could unlock the team in a myriad of different ways.